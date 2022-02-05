Latest: Early Hartlepool United team news ahead of Crystal Palace clash in FA Cup

Hartlepool United will be looking to cause a shock this afternoon when they face Premier League opposition in the form of Crystal Palace in round four of the FA Cup.

The Poolies have won three matches in the competition to get to this stage, seeing off Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Blackpool – teams all in a higher league to them.

But this will be Graeme Lee’s side’s toughest task yet against a top flight side and Patrick Vieira is probably not going to go easy on them in terms of his own line-up.

Since disposing of the Seasiders in January in round three, Hartlepool haven’t won a league match in four attempts, with their last three being draws with a source of goals a real struggle currently.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Hartlepool United players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Ritchie Humphreys Yes No

In terms of who may play and who may not play for the Monkey Hangers at Selhurst Park though, there are only two notable absentee’s from Lee’s squad.

The ever-reliable midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who has been a Poolies player for over seven years after joining in 2014, will miss their biggest game of the 2021-22 campaign after being issued with a straight red card against Exeter City in League Two last week.

He will be joined as an absentee by January arrival Marcus Carver, with the striker still nursing a groin injury that saw him come off in his second match for the club against Carlisle United following his move from non-league side Southport.

Lee freshened his side up towards the end of last month’s transfer window though, with Newcastle United youngster Joe White and Burton Albion’s Bryn Morris looking to make debuts.

Two players who cannot feature though are loanees Jake Hull and Nicholas Bilokapic.

Both youngsters are cup-tied with Hull playing for National League North side Guiseley against AFC Wimbledon earlier in the competitions whilst goalkeeper Bilokapic made his Huddersfield Town debut as a substitute against Burnley in the last round.