Latest: Early Fulham team news ahead of Man City clash in FA Cup

Fulham have the chance to test their resolve against the best team in the land this afternoon as they travel to Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Cottagers have been imperious in the second tier lately having lost just one of their last 17, but face a completely different kind of test in the reigning Premier League champions.

Fulham lost 2-0 away and 3-0 at home to City last season as they were relegated by 11 points under Scott Parker.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been very strong in the domestic cup competitions in recent years and the strength of their squad is so overwhelming that the Spaniard can change the majority of the line-up and the drop-off in performance levels will be minimal.

Fulham are very much concentrating on the league this season and have a six point cushion inside the automatic promotion places, Marco Silva is expected to shuffle his pack a touch with a depth of quality at his disposal.

Here, we have taken a look at the early Fulham team news ahead of their trip to Manchester City…

Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid will not feature having only recently returned from international action for USA and Jamaica respectively.

Jean-Michael Seri is in contention to start after re-joining the squad since Ivory Coast’s round of 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenny Tete’s injury is likely to give Neco Williams the chance to impress on his debut against stiff opposition.

Silva has also confirmed that Paulo Gazzaniga will start the game in the place of Marek Rodak.

There is a David versus Goliath feel to the cup tie even though the likelihood is that they will be playing in the same league next season.

It will be interesting to see if Fabio Carvalho can bring his best game in the spotlight as club’s circle around the attacking midfielder whose contract expires at the end of the season.