Latest: Early Fulham team news ahead of Hull clash

Fulham will be looking to strengthen their lead at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City.

The Cottagers go into the game six points clear of second placed Bournemouth, and perhaps more importantly, eight clear of the play-offs in the current table.

That comes after a run of five wins in their last six league games, something they will of course be looking to extend further here.

Did these 26 former Fulham players score more or less than 20 goals for the club?

1 of 26 1) Brede Hangeland More Less

For their part, Hull have lost their last two outings to Preston and Derby, bringing an end to the three-game winning run that coincided with confirmation of the club’s takeover by Acun Ilicali.

But while the Tigers are 19th in the standings, they do seem relatively comfortable in the battle to avoid relegation, sitting 12 points clear of the bottom three.

Even so, this is another game Fulham will be targeting, as they continue their pursuit of a swift return to the Premier League this season.

In terms of team news, it appears there are no fresh injury concerns for Marco Silva’s side, who should therefore be able to name a strong lineup for Saturday’s game.

One player who remains absent for Fulham is Kenny Tete, with this match coming to early for the Dutchman, who has returned to training this week as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

As a result, January loan signing from Liverpool, Neco Williams, could once again start on the right hand side of defence for Fulham is this one, having made his debut for the club in the 3-0 win over Millwall last time out.

Fulham will be hoping to make it three straights wins over Hull with victory here, with goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho giving them a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture back in August.