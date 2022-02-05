Latest: Early Coventry City team news ahead of Southampton clash in FA Cup

Coventry City will be looking to claim something of an FA Cup scalp on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton.

The Sky Blues go into the game 11th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off spots, having won two and lost two of their last four games in the league.

Southampton meanwhile, come into this one 12th in the Premier League standings, ten points clear of the relegation zone, having lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

This afternoon though, both sides will be fully focused on cup matters, as they aim to secure their spot in the draw for the fifth round of the competition.

Of course, one thing that will certainly impact just who progresses to the next stage of the tournament, is the strength of the starting lineups named by both managers for this match.

From a Coventry City perspective, manager Mark Robins has been handed some welcome injury boosts ahead of this game.

In the full-back positions, Todd Kane could be set to return on the right, and Ian Maatsen on the left, having returned to training during the week after recent knee and hamstring injuries respectively, with the latter on the bench for the defeat to Middlesbrough last weekend.

Jodi Jones could also feature, with the forward now once again available following a period of Covid enforced isolation.

However, there are still several players Robins will be unable to call upon for the trip to the south coast.

Captain Liam Kelly is still out with a hamstring problem, but could return to training next week, with a similar schedule being set for wing-back Fankaty Dabo following a recent pelvic issue.

Upfront, Coventry will again be without their joint top scorer Matt Godden, who is still unavailable following a recent operation to remove his appendix.