Latest: Early Cardiff City team news ahead of Liverpool clash in FA Cup

Cardiff City take on Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th round on Sunday lunchtime as the Bluebirds aim to cause a cup upset at Anfield.

Steve Morison’s men are showing plenty of fight and spirit at the moment and though they are not safe from the relegation zone they are certainly showing the right signs to suggest that they will be remaining in the second tier this campaign.

Today, though, represents a potentially nice distraction from league duties as they travel to Liverpool to test themselves against Jurgen Klopp and one of the best sides on these shores.

That said, it’ll be interesting to see what sort of side Morison looks to name as he plots the Reds’ down fall but he does have a few injury and absentee concerns to deal with heading into it.

Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls are all injury doubts whilst four of their players are cup-tied – Max Watters, Cody Drameh, Alfie Doughty and Uche Ikpeazu are all ineligible for this one.

Mark McGuinness and Rubin Colwill could be involved this afternoon, then, as Morison looks to deliver a famous result against the Reds.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Cardiff City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 1) Kevin McNaughton Yes No