Latest: Early Bristol City team news ahead of Blackpool clash

Bristol City take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this afternoon in one of just four Championship games across the weekend.

Much of the focus will be on the FA Cup fourth round ties but Nigel Pearson’s side will have their eyes firmly set on securing a victory after picking up just one point from their last two games.

City were much the better side against both Luton Town and Preston North End but weren’t clinical enough and their sloppy game management cost them.

They’ll be looking to put things right against Blackpool today and with that in mind, here’s all the early team news ahead of the 3pm kick-off…

Timm Klose looked at home in the City backline on his debut against Preston, which is good news considering that Pearson has confirmed Rob Atkinson will be out for around three more weeks.

Robbie Cundy is likely to be in the first team squad again as he continues to build fitness after a long time out.

The Robins boss has also revealed that George Tanner’s recovery from injury is on track, with the initial prediction in December that he’d face two months on the sideline.

That will likely mean Jay Dasilva, who has drawn praise from his manager this week, will start as an inverted right wing-back again – though Zak Vyner and Alex Scott have also been used there this season.

In midfield, City are to be without Andy King for some time after he had a second operation on his hamstring while Matty James will also be absent due to a reoccurring issue concerning the ligament that joins the heel and the front of the foot.

As per Gregor MacGregor, there’s optimism he could return in the near future but today will be too soon.

Up top, Nahki Wells did his first team chances no harm with two goals for the U23s in midweek but will likely be on the bench once again given the recent form of Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo, and Andi Weimann.