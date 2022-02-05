Latest: Early Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Swansea clash

Two new signings could be set to make their debuts for Blackburn Rovers this evening as they take on Swansea City in Championship.

Ryan Hedges and Ryan Giles both arrived at Ewood Park shortly before the transfer window shut, and both could now play a part in South Wales, which would see Hedges up against the club he first started his career with.

Another man who could be involved is Reda Khadra, who is set to return after missing last weekend’s clash with Luton Town due to a minor hamstring strain, although it’s currently unclear whether he’s fit enough to start.

Did Blackburn win, lose or draw these 25 matches this season?

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth (A) Won Lost Drew

Similar applies to Ben Brereton Diaz, who has scored 20 goals in 27 league games this term and will be the main danger man for the Lancashire side if he makes the matchday squad, though whether he’s in the first 11 remains to be seen after only landing back in the UK from international duty on Thursday morning.

Manager Tony Mowbray issued caution on his potential inclusion in his pre-match press conference, so the condition the Chilean is in will determine how involved he is.

Three of Mowbray’s absentees are close to returning to the fold, with Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan taking part in training this week and Bradley Dack gaining more minutes in the tank in last night’s Under-23s fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, scoring and providing an assist in a 6-0 win.

However, today’s game will definitely come too soon for Dack and the same probably applies to Pickering and Dolan, with Rovers’ boss unlikely to rush them back into first-team action.

They will be joined by Sam Gallagher and Tayo Edun on the sidelines, both of whom were forced off at Kenilworth Road with the latter wearing a protective boot following the match, potentially indicating he will be out of action for a while.

There is better news in midfield though, with Joe Rothwell set to be selected once again following the closure of the transfer window.

He was left out of the second-tier side’s past two matchday squads after expressing his desire to speak to other clubs, namely AFC Bournemouth who were known to have bid multiple times in attempts to lure him to the Vitality Stadium.

But with a move failing to materialise and the 27-year-old fully focused on his current side, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get on the pitch at the Swansea.com Stadium.