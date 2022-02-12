Latest: Early Birmingham City team news ahead of Luton Town clash

Birmingham City welcome Luton Town to St Andrew’s this afternoon, with Lee Bowyer’s side hoping to made further progress up the Championship table.

Despite sitting in 18th, they have opened up a 13-point gap to Peterborough United in 22nd, as there appears to be no immediate concerns that they can be dragged into a relegation battle.

The Blues have picked up a mere two points from their last four league games and have found it difficult to continue an impressive start to the campaign.

Birmingham face a Luton side who they beat 5-0 earlier in the campaign at Kenilworth Road, with the Hatters now chasing a play-off spot, sitting one point and two places outside of the much-desired top-six positions.

Nathan Jones’ side have accumulated 20 points in their last nine games, and with the play-offs and revenge in mind, the Hatters will be striving for all three points.

Here, we take a look at the latest on Birmingham’s injury and player availability front ahead of today’s clash with the Bedfordshire club…

Teden Mengi

Teden Mengi suffered a slight hamstring strain against Bournemouth in midweek and it remains to be seen if he will be deemed fit enough today.

The Manchester United loanee has made an impressive start to life at Birmingham, filling the void left by Dion Sanderson seamlessly.

The young defender joins Marc Roberts, who is also suffering from a hamstring issue, and George Friend as defenders who will be unavailable today.

Scott Hogan

Scott Hogan was also taken off against the Cherries during the week, with Bowyer remaining tight-lipped about the forward’s situation.

Troy Deeney is already ruled out of today’s contest, with Hogan usually providing a different kind of service to his attacking counterparts.

Lukas Jutkiewicz would be the likely candidate to replace Hogan, should the 29-year-old miss out on today’s clash at St Andrew’s.

Tahith Chong

Tahith Chong has returned to St Andrew’s, however, he will not be ready for the visit of Luton.

The 22-year-old caused havoc against the Hatters in their 5-0 thrashing in August, with the Blues hoping to see him back in action sooner rather than later.

Chong went back to Manchester United for his rehabilitation, with the latest update coming as a major boost for the Blues.