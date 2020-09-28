Latest details emerge over another Nottingham Forest arrival

Nottingham Forest are likely to sign Cafu from Olympiacos as early as the end of this week with Tiago Silva heading the other way in the latest update surrounding the situation.

The Reds have had a hugely busy transfer window yet again and have signed a number of players into double figures, with several exits being confirmed too.

It looks as though more change is on the way as well, with Cafu and Silva set to swap places as early as the end of this week, as per Sportime’s Gerasimos Manolidis:

Update for Tiago Silva's swap with Cafu. @olympiacosfc expect Portuguese player after the game against Omonoia. @NFFC will receive Cafu as part of the exchange and a fee. Not much, but #NFFC will get something from that. Wednesday, Thursday the most everything will be set. — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) September 28, 2020

The Verdict

Do Forest need to change up more players? That is the question a lot of Reds will be asking themselves after what has been yet another huge window for incomings and a poor start to the Championship campaign.

The turnover in playing staff in recent windows has been frankly astonishing and there comes a point, surely, where the Reds might be better sitting on their hands and trying to get a tune out of what they have got.

There’s some very good players in the squad and Sabri Lamouchi has now been backed considerably to get in the players he feels will help deliver promotion.

Time is against him, though, and the results simply have to follow.