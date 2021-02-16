Latest Derby County team news pre-Wycombe, what will the Rams XI look like tonight?

Derby County will be looking to ease their relegation fears even further when they travel to rock-bottom Wycombe tonight.

Wayne Rooney’s side secured a third consecutive home win against Middlesbrough on Saturday to move three points clear of the bottom-three, and know that another victory here could see them climb three places to 16th, which would mark their highest league position of the campaign.

But whilst the Rams manager might hand a debut to January George Edmundson following a hernia operation, Rooney has a number of injury concerns ahead of the game at Adams Park.

Rooney provided a full injury update to Derbyshire Live on Tuesday.

Firstly, the report confirmed that Edmundson will be part of the travelling squad, although Patrick Roberts (muscle), Tom Lawrence (ankle), Jack Stretton (groin) and Jordon Ibe all remain unavailable for the Pride Park outfit.

Meanwhile, defenders Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies are both long-term absentees for the Rams – with the pair both already ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

With that in mind, despite the quick turnaround, Rooney can be expected to name another attacking line-up for the game in Buckinghamshire – with Lee Gregory, who scored and assisted against Middlesbrough, set to partner Colin Kazim-Richards in what could be an unchanged XI from the Boro victory.