Latest Derby County team news pre-Watford, what will the Rams XI look like tonight?

After a run of five wins in their last six Championship games, Derby County have climbed away from the relegation zone and currently occupy 17th place.

It has been a remarkable turn-around under Wayne Rooney, who was handed the role of manager on a permanent basis last month and he seems to be working wonders.

He faces a tough task though as he takes the Rams to Watford, whose last home game saw them destroy Bristol City 6-0.

Rooney may be missing a key player as Matt Clarke had to come off with a hip injury during Derby’s midweek victory over Wycombe, but Rooney has said that he’s hopeful the centre-back will make a recovery in time.

If he doesn’t recover, then one of Teden Mengi or George Edmundson could get their first start for County having both signed on loan late in the January transfer window.

Louie Sibley is also fit again having recovered from a dead leg, although he’s not hit the heights of his exciting form last season just yet.

Jordon Ibe will not be available just yet for competitive action, having played just once for the Rams this season, whilst Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies remain long-term absentees with knee and achilles injuries respectively.

Tom Lawrence is also out still with an ankle problem, with Rooney revealing that a scan has showed ‘heavy bone bruising’.

You’d expect that a similar line-up to the one that started against Wycombe on Tuesday will take to the field against the Hornets, with Clarke’s potential non-involvement being the only concern.