Latest Derby County team news pre-QPR, what will the Rams XI look like tomorrow?

Derby County are preparing for another tricky test as they take on Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Rams endured a sticky start to the Championship season but are showing certain signs of improvement in recent weeks as they look to move themselves away from the relegation zone.

While a defeat to Rotherham United last weekend was a setback for Wayne Rooney’s side, a midweek victory over promotion-chasing Bournemouth showed exactly what the side can achieve when they play to their full potential.

Sitting just outside of the relegation zone the hope for Rooney is that his side can pick up another valuable result that can put some daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

If they’re to do that then the Rams’ starting XI will need to be up to the challenge – so who could start against the Hoops?

With David Marshall (illness), Tom Lawrence and Curtis Davies (injury) set to miss out there’s every chance that Wayne Rooney could name an unchanged side for this one.

Derby switched to a 3-4-3 formation against Bournemouth and performed very well, indicating that it’s a system that could prove to be effective as the second half of the season unfolds.

Kelle Roos looks set to continue in place of Marshall, while George Evans could feature again in central defence after his comeback midweek.

With options limited in midfield and attack Rooney may see fit to stick with a winning formula, however he’ll know that he has the potential to change the game with the likes of Louie Sibley on the bench.