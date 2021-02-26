Latest Derby County team news pre-Forest, what will the Rams XI look like tonight?

There’s a huge game in the Championship this evening as Derby County welcome bitter rivals Nottingham Forest to Pride Park.

Whilst it’s no longer the relegation six-pointer that it looked like it could be a matter of weeks ago, with the two teams in good form and clear of the bottom three for now, they know things can change very quickly at the bottom.

With Wayne Rooney’s side going into the fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Huddersfield, it’s unlikely that the Rams chief will make major changes.

And, here we look at the latest injury news ahead of the game…

No fresh worries

The major positive to come out of Rooney’s press conference yesterday was the fact that there are no new injuries for the boss to contend with.

Krystian Bielik remains a long-term absentee after his awful knee injury, whilst Tom Lawrence won’t be available tonight.

Elsewhere, it’s a clean bill of health for the boss, who will have some big decisions to make.

Waghorn pushing for start

One of those changes could see Martyn Waghorn given a start.

The forward was brought on as a half-time sub against the Terriers, and he did very well, which included getting the crucial second goal.

That’s sure to have given the former Rangers man a confidence boost, so Rooney may be inclined to give Waghorn a run in the team, starting against the Reds.

Schedule may be on Rooney’s mind

Whilst the boss will want to build momentum, he will also be aware that the Rams have had a busy schedule, with a short turnaround from the game in the week.

Tonight’s game is the start of a run which will see Derby play seven games in 22 days, so Rooney has to manage his squad carefully.

So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Patrick Roberts or Kamil Jozwiak were handed starts this evening.