Latest Derby County team news pre-Bournemouth, what will the Rams XI look like tonight?

Derby County are back in Championship action tonight as Wayne Rooney’s side play host to high flying AFC Bournemouth at Pride Park as they seek to get back to winning ways following their weekend defeat to Rotherham United.

The Rams have experienced their fair share of mixed form over the past few weeks and will now be bracing themselves for a tough test against one of the division’s main promotion contenders.

Rooney’s side currently occupy 23rd place in the league standings as their woes continue this season and will be hoping that things pick up for them as we move into the second half of the campaign.

A win for the hosts could see them leapfrog Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday if other results fall in their favour during the impending game week.

Here, we take a look at the latest Derby County teams news and how the Rams might line-up later tonight…

David Marshall could once again miss out in goal for the Midlands club, with the keeper having felt unwell over the past few days, thus keeping him out of the game against Rotherham.

If the Scot is absent once more, Kelle Roos is expected to continue between the sticks.

Meanwhile Tom Lawrence is also expected to be a continued absentee, with it being reported that the winger is still sidelined by an ankle knock, in what is a big blow for the Pride Park outfit.

Curtis Davies is also still sidelined for a lengthy period of time.

Therefore Derby are likely to line up with a back four of Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke and Lee Buchanan, a defensive midfield two of Krystian Bielik and Graham Shinnie and a front four of Martyn Waghorn, Jason Knight, Kamil Jóźwiak and Colin Kazim-Richards

The likes of Louie Sibley and Max Bird will also be pushing for recalls to the starting eleven after being benched for the weekend defeat to the Millers, leaving Rooney with a decision to make ahead of kick off.