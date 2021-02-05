Latest Derby County team news pre-Barnsley, what will the Rams XI look like tomorrow?

Derby County will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend, as they prepare to take on Barnsley at Oakwell tomorrow afternoon.

The Rams lost 3-0 to Rotherham United in midweek, a result which saw the Millers move to within two points of Derby with two games in hand.

Wayne Rooney will be desperate for his side to respond tomorrow afternoon, as they make another trip to Yorkshire.

The Rams have been rocked by the news that Krystian Bielik has damaged his anterior cruciate ligaement once again, so he will obviously be missing for a lengthy period of time.

But who else could be joining the Poland international on the sidelines, and who will be missing ahead of this weekend’s away trip?

Here, we take a look at the latest team news from the Derby camp ahead of tomorrow’s fixture against Barnsley.

Curtis Davies remains on the sidelines for a lengthy period of time, after picking up an Achilles injury in the goalless draw with Brentford in December.

Tom Lawrence won’t be ready just yet, either, with the winger still looking to return from an ankle problem.

Aside from that, there are no fresh injury concerns for the Rams, which brings us on nicely to the starting line-up.

David Marshall will keep his place in-between the sticks, but there could be a change in defence. Teden Mengi could come in for one of Andre Wisdom or Matt Clarke, after conceding three goals in midweek.

Things could be freshened up in midfield, too, with Beni Baningime looking to make his first start, and Patrick Roberts looking to come into the side, too.

Predicted Derby XI: Marshall; Byrne, Mengi, Clarke, Buchanan; Shinnie, Baningime; Roberts, Knight, Jozwiak; Kazim Richards.