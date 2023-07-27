There is just over one week to go until the 2023-24 League One season begins, and for Derby County they face being one of the promotion favourites from pundits and neutrals alike.

The Rams just missed out on the play-offs last season less than a year after their drop into the third tier of English football, following their year-plus long struggle in administration.

Local businessman David Clowes came to the rescue though and under his ownership, the Rams were able to put a squad together of freebies and loans that almost got the club into the top six.

Head coach Paul Warne has been busy adding experienced Championship and League One players to his squad, and for the first time he has been able to spend transfer fees in his time at the club.

County's squad is looking strong going into their first match of the season next Saturday against Wigan Athletic - let's look at the latest news though at the club as the final match of pre-season approaches.

Waghorn deal not ruled out by Warne

It was good for Derby fans to see the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Craig Bryson and David Nugent feature in Craig Forsyth's testimonial last weekend against Stoke City, but some eagle-eyed supporters were surprised to see Waghorn training with the rest of the squad this week.

The 33-year-old is a free agent since his departure from Coventry City and Warne is letting him keep fit by training with his squad, but he has not ruled out the possibility of signing the striker up to a contract.

"I realise he's out of contract and he lives not far away. I just thought you should treat ex-players with respect so I invited him into train," Warne said to the club's official media team.

"I've been completely open with him and if he signs for someone tomorrow then he goes with my blessing.

"There might be something here for you, there might not. Just train and play in the games and if we can help each other out, great."

Ex-Rangers player set to join County

One former Rangers youngster in the form of Charlie Lindsay signed for Derby recently to join their under-21's squad, and another is set to follow.

According to DerbyshireLive, young striker Tony Weston has been on trial with the Rams and he has impressed enough to the point where he has been offered a deal - one he's expected to sign.

The Liverpool-born forward, who was signed by Rangers in 2020 from Blackpool, played 26 times in the Scottish Championship last season in loan stints with Partick Thistle and Cove Rangers, but was released by the blue half of Glasgow this summer when his contract expired.

Former Rams defender joins Championship club

Last summer saw the departure of several Derby players due to their relegation and financial issues, with one of those being left-back Lee Buchanan.

Buchanan left in acrimonious circumstances to Werder Bremen and after a legal battle, County received compensation from the German club.

The 22-year-old played 21 times in the Bundesliga last season - mainly in substitute appearances - but he is now back in England after agreeing to sign for Birmingham City.

The Blues have paid a reported £1.3 million for Buchanan, but it's unclear as to whether Derby have any kind of sell-on clause for his services that they could benefit from.