Sheffield Wednesday threatened to be the next club to be in crisis after falling into an EFL embargo.

The Owls were placed under this embargo for failing to make an HMRC payment on time, which concerned many supporters.

They will have been especially concerned after Dejphon Chansiri threatened to not put any additional money into the club back in September after being heavily criticised by sections of Wednesday’s fanbase.

What previous plea did Dejphon Chansiri make to Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters?

In an interview with the Sheffield Star, which was released in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Chansiri asked the supporters to fork out £2m to pay HMRC and wages.

Wednesday’s owner wasn’t exactly forthcoming when asked to provide a method that fans could use to pay that money, instead asking those supporters “who describe themselves as owners” to come forward and figure it out themselves.

He denied deliberately holding back funds to pay bills, but did have a dig at supporters who have been critical of him.

He said: "We have a problem with cash flow.

"It means I am waiting for funds to come to me so that I can transfer to the club. If I don’t pay players or staff, it doesn’t mean I am playing a game, it means I am waiting for money.

"I want to know what ‘those fans’ are going to do to protect your club? Negative ones say they are the majority now. If you call yourselves the owner this is your chance to save the club.

"I am confused - are the negative the majority or is it the positive that are the majority? We try to generate money but negative fans do not help.

"We don’t want to fight inside and outside, it is tiring. If they do not want to save their club, that’s fine, but do not create trouble."

Thankfully for the Owls, HMRC has been paid since then and the club have now been removed from the EFL embargo page.

Although it’s unclear whether they will run into further cash flow difficulties in the future, which could mean they end up back on the embargo page, they are safe for now and that can allow supporters to breathe a little bit.

Point of no return at Sheffield Wednesday?

His comments back in September pushed many supporters to the 'Chansiri Out' side of the fanbase - but events in recent days could lose him even more support.

His failure to pay HMRC left the club in danger of facing a three-window transfer embargo and a potential winding-up petition if he hadn’t paid as quickly as he did.

Those who had previously been satisfied with him because he had paid the bills on time and didn’t put the future in danger will probably no longer be on his side.

It’s such a shame, because he deserved credit during the Owls’ time in League One for backing Darren Moore in the transfer market and keeping faith in him. He also sanctioned plenty of deals during the most recent summer window.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

But his decision to let Moore go and replace him with Xisco Munoz, his comments in club statements and this recent HMRC saga have tarnished his reputation.

The latter offence is particularly unforgivable considering non-payment of the club puts the future at risk.

Football League World’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted was horrified by Chansiri’s plea for £2m, saying at the time: "If you want me to be completely honest, I’m devastated.

"I think this is a crucial part in the club’s history and I don’t see it ending well, to be honest. I don’t see him selling the club, and I can only see it going one way.

"And, as sad as that is, that’s the reality we’re facing at the minute. The club’s not the same as it was.

"He’s never going to be the owner we need, he’s never going to be a good enough owner.

"We won’t have a club at the end of the day, in my opinion. Think it’s getting to that point, if something’s not done quickly then Sheffield Wednesday will cease to exist."

Many supporters like Maxted were clearly devastated - and that emotion may have pushed a number of fans into the 'Chansiri Out' camp if they weren’t there already.

Wednesday’s owner has acted disgracefully this season. Managerial decisions can be forgiven, but his comments to the media regarding this HMRC saga can’t be.

The EFL charged Reading for persistent non-payment of monies to HMRC recently and the Owls will end up following the Royals' path if they aren't careful, with other clubs including Bolton Wanderers also finding themselves in hot water in the past due to an unpaid tax bill.

With these previous examples in mind, it’s definitely time for change at Hillsborough.