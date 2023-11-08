Highlights Reading FC's short-term future is secure after owner Dai Yongge paid HMRC in full, avoiding the risk of winding up and court proceedings.

However, the club still faces potential points deductions and future charges due to continuous non-payment of HMRC.

Given the poor performance of the team and ownership issues, Dai should sell the club as he has failed in multiple departments and his irresponsible spending has caused significant setbacks.

Reading owner Dai Yongge has paid HMRC in full, according to this morning's update on X from journalist James Earnshaw.

What does this mean for the Royals? Well, it should mean their short-term future is secure, although it remains to be seen whether the club will still enter administration at some point.

It also means the Berkshire side shouldn't face a day in court because of the HMRC winding-up petition, which has to be seen as good news considering the club would have been at risk of being wound up.

Supporters can afford to take a sigh of relief following this news - and potentially focus more on what's happening on the field.

The players need all the support they can get and more because they currently sit at the bottom end of the League One table.

Not only have poor results contributed to this, but also points deductions with two separate misdemeanors meaning the Royals have been deducted four points already this term.

Another deduction could be on the horizon though, with the club being charged by the EFL earlier this month for continuous non-payment of HMRC.

With this payment seemingly being made now, that could potentially minimise the punishment that the club receives, but it's unacceptable that the club have been charged and Yongge should hang his head in shame.

What should happen at Reading FC now?

You can never accuse Dai of buying the club to try and make a profit.

He has invested a huge amount of money into the club since his arrival in 2017 and his heart seemed to be in the right place.

Even this summer, he made funds available to ensure Ruben Selles was able to rebuild his squad within the restrictions that the Royals to forced to work within.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

But so much has gone wrong during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - and he has failed in so many departments.

Quite frankly, it's time for him to sell up now and he should be willing to offload the club quickly, even if it means he doesn't secure a huge amount of money from the sale.

There have been ownership problems at Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion in recent times, with Dejphon Chansiri making the headlines and Albion supporters unhappy with Guochuan Lai, but it's the Royals who are in the most bother at this point.

Why does Dai Yongge need to sell Reading FC?

First of all, the points deductions have killed the Royals and they wouldn't have been relegated from the Championship at the end of last term if it wasn't for their six-point deduction for failing to meet their business plan.

Dai's irresponsible spending was the cause of this deduction - and now he's failing to pay bills on time.

When that happens, it's clear that a new owner or consortium is required.

He has also hired the wrong people and failed to fire some at the right time, bringing in managers who haven't managed to be successful, recruiting Ron Gourlay who turned out to be a disaster, and hiring current CEO Dayong Pang, who hasn't been good enough.

His lack of communication with the supporters is also an insult during this time - and he will probably go down as one of the worst owners to manage an English football club.

Despite this recent HMRC payment, it may only be a matter of time before the club falls into administration unless he sells the club, and he should have offloaded the Royals some time ago.

On the pitch and off it, the Royals are a mess and Dai has to take much of the responsibility for that.