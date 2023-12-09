Highlights Crystal Palace retains interest in Kieran McKenna, but his chances of leaving Ipswich appear "limited".

Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper is also on Palace's radar, but they cannot appoint anyone with Roy Hodgson still in charge at the moment.

Ipswich fans shouldn't be too worried about McKenna's links to the Premier League side at this stage.

Crystal Palace have retained an interest in Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The same report has also stated that the chances of McKenna leaving his role appear limited at this point, although this link may cause concern in the Tractor Boys' fanbase.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is also believed to be on the Eagles' radar, but they won't be able to appoint the Welshman or any other candidate at the moment with Roy Hodgson still in place.

Although Palace may want Hodgson to remain at Selhurst Park for the remainder of the season before potentially moving on, results may prevent that from happening if they fail to improve.

Today's 2-1 defeat against Liverpool was a real sucker punch for them, having taken the lead before going down to 10 men.

Harvey Elliott scored in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the game to win it for the Reds - and that goal will only ramp up the pressure on Hodgson further.

Reasons why Kieran McKenna may want to stay at Ipswich Town

McKenna could potentially replace Hodgson at Selhurst Park - but there are quite a few reasons why he should stay put.

Firstly, the owners did back the former Manchester United coach in the summer.

They may not have spent a huge amount, but key players were retained and a number of high-quality players have been recruited in recent months, including Brandon Williams and Axel Tunazebe.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Not only does McKenna have a supportive board, but he also has a supportive fanbase and that isn't a surprise considering the success he has enjoyed during his time at Portman Road.

He has plenty of credit in the bank and that should mean he gets time to turn things around if the Tractor Boys endure a poor run of form.

Currently in the top two, Ipswich are in a very good position so he won't get sacked anytime soon, which could persuade him to remain in Suffolk.

He may get less time to impress at Selhurst Park considering he won't have as much credit in the bank there before he joins.

As well as this, he may not want to miss out on the potential opportunity to secure back-to-back promotions with his current club.

He knows the club, its players, staff members and the board inside out, so he must feel he has a good chance of achieving promotion to the Premier League.

The chance to work with talented players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise will be tempting for McKenna, as well as the opportunity to work in the top flight.

But with Palace at the lower end of the top tier and the Tractor Boys in the top two of the Championship table, the switch to Selhurst Park may not be that much of a step up in reality.

Ipswich have been brilliant this season, have a capable squad who are comfortable with McKenna's style and are on their way up after a spell in League One.

Palace are at risk of declining at the moment, so McKenna may not be that tempted to leave.

And with Forest boss Cooper also reportedly in the frame for the job if Hodgson goes, Ipswich fans shouldn't be too worried just yet.