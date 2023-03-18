When a well-regarded former Premier League footballer begins to succeed as an EFL coach, interest naturally begins to stir among top flight clubs and it has been no different for Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick.

The 41-year-old spent years cutting his teeth as a coach at Manchester United after his decorated playing career came to an end but left Old Trafford after a brief but successful spell as caretaker boss in December 2021 keen to wait for the right opportunity to step into full time management.

That came at the Riverside back in October when the former England midfielder was appointed as the replacement for Chris Wilder. What has followed has been hugely impressive.

In his first role in full time management, Carrick has turned fortunes around completely at the Riverside. Boro were 21st when he arrived, albeit with a talented but underperforming squad, but their new head coach now has them trying to reel in second-placed Sheffield United in the battle for the automatic promotion spots.

His exploits have turned heads - with West Ham United reportedly interested (Sunday Mirror (12/2; p 69), talk of a potential return to Tottenham, and even links with the Crystal Palace job before it was vacated.

Patrick Vieira got his marching orders on Friday but while the latest updates concerning the Palace new manager hunt are good news for Boro in the short-term, they could spell trouble in the summer.

Experienced former Eagles coach Roy Hodgson is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Vieira, the manager that replaced him at Selhurst Park.

You have to feel that would only be a short-term arrangement. Appointing the 75-year-old until the end of the season may be a little underwhelming but if he can help to secure the south London club's Premier League status, then the south London club can appoint a long-term successor in the summer.

That situation could spell trouble for Boro.

Carrick was touted as a potential replacement for Vieira before his departure but with Palace battling relegation and the Teessiders pushing for promotion, it would be a shock to see him make that switch.

The landscape could look different in the summer, however. If Boro don't go up and the Eagles avoid relegation, then the Selhurst Park outfit may make a move for one of the EFL's most highly-regarded young coaches.

There's every chance that even under those circumstances, Carrick would opt to stay at Riverside and look to see through the project he started this year while continuing to develop and waiting for a bigger job - likely at one of his former clubs.

But, equally the draw of the Premier League and a Palace squad that has plenty of young, exciting and talented players in it could prove too much to resist for him.

Lots of dominoes would have to fall and there is no need for concern just yet but should Hodgson return to Selhurst Park, it might spell trouble for Boro further down the line.