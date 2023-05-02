It is set to be a tense end to the season for Coventry City as they look to secure their Championship play-off place.

The Sky Blues maintained fifth spot in the table with a 2-0 home win over Birmingham City on Saturday, with Josh Eccles' early goal and Viktor Gyokeres' penalty sealing three crucial points.

Mark Robins' men are three points clear of Sunderland in seventh, West Bromwich Albion in eighth and Blackburn Rovers in ninth, with only the Black Cats and the Baggies standing a realistic chance of catching them due to their superior goal difference.

The Sky Blues face a tough trip to face fourth-placed Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Monday, but Boro's place in the top six already secured and they have a number of injury concerns, while they come into the game in poor form having lost their last two games.

Ahead of a huge week for the club, we round up all the latest news from the CBS Arena...

What is the latest Coventry City news?

Pundits debate striker's future

Striker Viktor Gyokeres is the club's top scorer this season with 22 goals to his name, while he has also registered 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

The Swede's outstanding form has attracted significant attention from elsewhere, with Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Burnley and West Ham United reportedly among those interested, as well as clubs from Spain, France and Germany.

Speaking on ITV's English Football League Highlights show, pundit Jobi McAnuff predicted it could be tough for the Sky Blues to keep hold of their star man this summer.

In response to fellow pundit Dean Ashton saying he thinks Gyokeres will stay at Coventry if they were to be promoted, McAnuff said: "I’m not so sure. I think there will be some real big clubs (who want him). It’s his second season now, and he’s actually improved this season, and we know how rare good No.9s are in the game, so I will be really interested to see what happens in the summer."

Birmingham man delivers Gyokeres verdict

It is not just pundits that Gyokeres' performances have won admiration from.

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was beaten by Gyokeres' penalty at the weekend, but he was full of praise for the 24-year-old's all-round game and says he is deservedly the subject of transfer interest.

Asked if he believes Gyokeres is a Premier League striker, Etheridge told Coventry Live: "I think the answer is that a lot of teams want him. If he can find the net, which he has numerous times this season… it’s not down to me. I don’t think we’ll be taking him!

"He’s obviously wanted by a lot of big teams and rightfully so. His movement is very good. He can hold up the play, he can run in behind, he’s very energetic and obviously he can finish. He’s a very all-round striker."

Robins previews Middlesbrough clash

Robins was delighted with his side's display against the Blues, highlighting the control they had over the game and the way they handled the pressure of the occasion.

"We took charge of the game right from the first minute, through the whole game and I thought we were on top. They had bits of moments but we defended the set pieces and the long throws. I do not know why they stopped using the long throws, maybe there was an injury to Roberts, I do not know," Robins told the club's official website.

"To win it is great. The local derby, the first time we have beaten them here as well. I think we drew here last year which was disappointing at the time. There was a lot of really good football today and we have come away on the end of a really good performance and result.

"There was no fear today. There was no special mentions. They are not stupid. We did not prepare differently, the lads just got on with it because they know what they can do. We spoke about the performance and the three points."

But attention is turning to the huge clash against Middlesbrough next week and Robins is in no doubt how tough a test it will be against Michael Carrick's side.

"We could not go to a more difficult place next week. Middlesbrough is tough place to go, no matter how they play," Robins said.

"Who knows, we might end up playing them again twice after. But the chance would be brilliant."