Coventry City will be looking to compete for promotion once again in the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Sky Blues impressed massively last season. After starting the season so poorly, they managed to claim a fifth-place finish and make it all the way to the play-off final.

Mark Robins will hope they can start the new season in much better form and compete at the very top end of the Championship once again.

The Coventry boss will probably still have his eye on more additions between now and the end of the transfer window as they look to maintain a play-off position.

Here, we have looked at all the latest Coventry City transfer news…

Coventry City’s stance on Sam Gallagher

It was reported by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, that Coventry City along with Stoke City are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Gallagher.

The Sky Blues are said to be in the market for another striker, as they look to fill the void left by Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Sporting Lisbon.

The club have already brought in Ellis Simms from Everton this summer, in a deal worth around £8 million.

But Nixon claimed that both clubs are interested in Gallagher, but neither is willing to meet Blackburn’s asking price for the player.

However, in the latest update from Coventry Live, it states that the Sky Blues don’t have Gallagher on their radar at this moment in time.

Coventry are expected to have some money to spend considering how much Gyokeres was sold for, but it seems spending that on Gallagher is unlikely at this stage.

Leeds United join Coventry City in race for defender

Leeds have now joined the Sky Blues in the transfer race for right-back Milan van Ewijk, as reported by Dutch journalist Sander de Vries.

Coventry’s interest in the defender has been known for a while, but they now face fresh competition from one of their Championship rivals.

This update, also reveals that Coventry have seen an offer rejected by SC Heerenveen for van Ewijk last week. While Coventry Live, adds that the Sky Blues have made two bids for the defender, but despite Leeds’ interest, they remain in the race for the wing-back.

Mark Robins on the potential arrivals of Luke McNally and Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Coventry have been linked with re-signing defenders Luke McNally and Brooke Norton-Cuffy this summer, following their successful spells at the club.

However, Robins has remained rather quiet about any potential deals happening and has admitted he is unsure if they will be completed.

Robins said, via Coventry Live: “Potentially. I don’t know.

“There’s loads of work going on.”

Coventry are said to be keen on securing a deal for McNally in this transfer window, with Burnley looking to send the defender out on loan. While Norton-Cuffy is expected to be loaned out by Arsenal once again, as they look to continue his development.

Coventry City sign Bobby Thomas from Burnley

Coventry announced the signing of Bobby Thomas from Burnley on Saturday.

The club stated that it is an undisclosed fee between the two clubs, but it was reported by Sky Sports Transfer Centre, that a £2 million fee had been agreed between the Sky Blues and the Clarets.

The central defender, who has signed signed a four-year contract, spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Barnsley, after beginning the season at Bristol Rovers.