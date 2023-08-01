Coventry City are continuing their preparations for the new Championship season.

The Sky Blues enjoyed an excellent campaign last season as they finished fifth in the table, but they suffered heartbreak as they lost on penalties to Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

Coventry have lost star striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has joined Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon for a fee worth close to £20 million, while the likes of Josh Reid, Fankaty Dabo, Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn and Tyler Walker have departed the club.

There have been a number of incomings, with Jay Dasilva, Ellis Simms, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brad Collins, Joel Latibeaudiere, Bobby Thomas, Milan van Ewijk and Luis Binks all arriving as new owner Doug King provides Mark Robins with significant funds.

The Sky Blues get their season underway with a trip to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday and as the countdown to the new season continues, we rounded up all the latest news from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What is the latest Coventry City news?

Robins makes Hamer admission

Robins admitted that the future of influential midfielder Gustavo Hamer is "up in the air" and revealed that the club have received bids for the 26-year-old.

Hamer scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions last season and he is attracting transfer interest this summer after his impressive performances.

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley had an offer of £8 million plus Thomas and Luke McNally rejected for Hamer, with Coventry "reluctant" to sell "unless it is a straight cash deal".

Fulham and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest, while as we exclusively revealed last month, Leeds United were plotting an ambitious move following their relegation to the Championship.

Hamer has one year left on his contract with the Sky Blues and while Robins would like him to stay, he conceded there is uncertainty over the midfielder's future.

"I think everyone wants him to stay and it’s down to Gus, but at the end of the day he’s a human being and has got his own ideas," Robins told CoventryLive.

"He’s been brilliant for us. I think, really, we have got to try and keep hold of him if we can but as I have said before, it’s really in his hands.

"We want to keep him, the supporters have made their voices clear today. I don’t know how Gus feels about that but he’s someone who just takes things in his stride and has a really good rapport with them and all the staff and players.

"Whatever happens, if he ends up moving on, it will hurt him for a while, there’s no doubt about that because he will miss it; everything that we have done together. But you have to look and say he has been phenomenal for us for three years and got better and better each season.

"And last season he single-handedly, really, got us into play-off contention and promotion contention, so his performances are incredible. Everyone saw that today when he came on. His quality and energy is something that we crave; we need and should that go then we need to replace that, if that’s what we have to do.

"Again, it’s still all to play for. It’s still up in the air but that situation needs resolving quickly."

Will Coventry re-sign Luke McNally this summer?

Coventry are keen to bring Burnley defender McNally back to the club after his successful loan spell last season, but they could be set to miss out to Stoke City.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Potters manager Alex Neil is hoping to "agree the deal with Clarets as soon as possible".

Millwall and Ipswich Town have also been linked with McNally, but Stoke "may have more finance for the deal".

McNally joined Burnley from Oxford United for a fee in the region of £2 million last summer, but his game time has been limited at Turf Moor and he is set to be allowed to depart before the end of the transfer window.

Injury update

Robins revealed that midfielder Callum O'Hare and striker Fabio Tavares could be back in action by late September or early October.

O'Hare has been out since December with a serious knee injury, while Tavares has been sidelined since January with an Achilles injury and Robins says the pair are progressing well as they continue their recoveries.

"They are doing incredibly well," Robins told CoventryLive. "The pair of them have been really good and it’s a lonely old journey and they are in good spirits. Fabio never stops smiling anyway and Callum has been through the mill with him, and working together is always better for long term injuries and he’s helped him.

"Fingers crossed he’s on the right track and we will only know that when he starts doing his twisting and turning, but Callum is not far off the grass now. The pair of them, in fact, are not far off the grass.

"The original schedule was they’d be back at the end of September/early October but we have to wait to see how that progresses because it’s still early days for them."

The Sky Blues could be without goalkeeper Ben Wilson, who kept a club record 22 clean sheets last season, for the Championship opener against Leicester on Sunday after the 30-year-old missed three pre-season games with a back injury, meaning Collins could be handed a debut after his move from Barnsley.

"I don’t know yet, we’ll have to see. His back is playing up a little bit. He has missed three out of he four games so it’s not an ideal situation," Robins told CoventryLive.