Latest comments cast further doubt over Middlesbrough midfielder’s future

Further doubts have been cast over Martin Payero’s future at Middlesbrough following comments from the boss at his former club Banfield.

It emerged earlier this month that the Argentine outfit were considering a move for the 23-year-old that would see him return to his homeland.

The latest comments from their boss Claudio Vivas appear to confirm those reports, with the 53-year-old stating that they are very excited over Payero’s potential return.

Vivas does, though, admit it is a complicated deal to get done.

“The truth is yes, we’re very excited that he could return to the club.” Banfield boss Vivas told Hablemos de Banfield, via the Northern Echo.

“He’s a player that’s done a lot for the club, a lot of good things and we think that, for us, it would be lovely to have him back. So, that’s what we’re on with.

“But, like you’ve said, the transfer market is just very complicated for every team right now and it’s going to take a long time. He plays in Europe and let’s not forget that Europe closes on 31 August.”

Martin Payero joined Middlesbrough last summer, but things did not pan out as planned during his first season on Teesside.

Hampered by injury at times, and out of favour at others, the 23-year-old made just 12 Championship appearances for the club throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

It seems as though interest in Martin Payero is real, then, with the boss at his former club stating they would be excited at the prospect of him returning to Argentina.

Although he admits the deal is complicated, he does appear to confirm that there is interest in trying to do a deal for the 23-year-old.

Whether Middlesbrough are willing to sell remains unclear, however, given that he was a Neil Warnock signing rather than a Chris Wilder one, you have to think the club would be open to doing so.

This would be particularly the case if they can recoup a significant amount of the transfer fee they paid for him last summer, you would think.