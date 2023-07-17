Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer is attracting significant transfer interest this summer.

Palmer came through City's academy and has established himself as part of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad in recent years.

The 21-year-old scored one goal and registered one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions last season as City completed the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Palmer was included in the England squad that won the European Under-21 Championship this summer, scoring one goal and providing three assists in five games during the tournament.

As speculation continues to gather pace about Palmer's future, we round up all the latest transfer news involving the midfielder.

Cole Palmer is a man in demand this summer.

What is the latest Cole Palmer transfer news?

Man City stance emerges

According to The Telegraph, City are "unwilling to sell Palmer this summer but are open to him spending the next season out on loan".

Palmer faces strong competition for places at the Etihad Stadium and after an injury-disrupted campaign, "there is recognition that he would benefit from more regular playing time at this stage of his career".

The successful loan of James McAtee at Sheffield United last season is said to have played a part in convincing City to allow Palmer to depart temporarily, however the potential exit of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli could mean that Guardiola opts to keep Palmer at the club.

Brighton leading the race

The Telegraph claim that Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are in pole position to sign Palmer.

Roberto De Zerbi is looking to build on last season's sixth place finish in the top flight and assemble a squad capable of competing in the Europa League next season.

Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain are "admirers" of De Zerbi’s style of football and "believe Brighton would be a good fit for Palmer if he was to leave".

However, no decision has yet been made on Palmer's future and there are other sides in the race for his signature.

Burnley and Leicester interest

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley and Leicester are both keen on Palmer.

Clarets manager Vincent Kompany and new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca are both known to Guardiola, with the former having captained City under the Spaniard and the latter spending time as assistant manager at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany would like to bring Palmer to Burnley as he prepares for life in the Premier League, but City would need assurances about the game time that he would receive at Turf Moor.

Maresca is also plotting a move for Palmer as he looks to lead Leicester to an instant return to the top flight, but City are said to feel that Palmer could be too good to play in the Championship.

City are expected to decide on Palmer's next destination when he returns from a break after his European Under-21 Championship success.

There could be even more clubs entering the race for Palmer as he is also attracting attention from abroad, so there is plenty for City to weigh up as they consider where to send one of their most exciting prospects.