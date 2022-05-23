Latest journalist claims cast doubt over Watford player’s Vicarage Road future

Cucho Hernandez’s Watford future could be in doubt, according to journalist Pipe Sierra.

As per Sierra, “several clubs” have contacted the 23-year-old striker over a potential move this summer.

Sierra also claims that the striker “welcomes a transfer in the summer”.

🚨 Ante el descenso del #Watford y lo que dejó ver en la temporada, Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández (23) ha sido contactado por varios clubes para saber sus condiciones 👀 El delantero (bloqueado para Selección Colombia 🇨🇴) ve con buenos ojos unas transferencia en verano pic.twitter.com/JyE99qIcR0 — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) May 23, 2022

Although officially signed by the club several years ago, the 2021/22 season was Cucho Hernandez’s first season at Vicarage Road in which he was allowed to play.

Often used from the bench in the early stages of the season, the lively striker forced his way into Roy Hodgson’s side in March as the manager looked for an attacking combination that could help Watford battle against relegation.

As fate would have it, though, the 23-year-old picked up an injury against Leeds United in early April that would rule him out for the run in, barring a brief cameo against Chelsea on the final day of the season.

In total, the Colombian scored five goals and registered two assists in 25 Premier League appearances for the Hornets this campaign.

Watford will once again play in the Championship next season following their 19th place finish in the Premier League.

The Verdict

If true, Pipe Sierra’s claims would certainly come as somewhat of a blow to Watford.

With the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr considered as certain to leave the club this summer, it is hoped that Cucho Hernandez, among others, could be one of those player’s that stick around, and that he Hornets can build around in the Championship.

Having said that, if he is to leave, it is good that these reports are coming out early.

The best prepared Watford can be ahead of their second-tier return, the better, and for any club coming down from the top-flight, one of the keys to a successful campaign is getting players that don’t want to be there, out of the club.

Only time will tell whether or not the claims made by Sierra will come to fruition this summer.