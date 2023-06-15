Chuba Akpom enjoyed a career-best season in a 22/23 campaign that saw him score 29 goals for Middlesbrough.

Akpom's previous career-best was ten for PAOK in 2019/20, and he had so far failed to get going in a Boro shirt, spending 2021/22 season back at PAOK.

However, since Michael Carrick's arrival at the Riverside, Akpom's career has gone from strength to strength, and we have seen him thrive in a free role in a 4-2-3-1.

His goals helped Middlesbrough to finish fourth in the Championship, missing out on a place in the play-off final as a result of a narrow defeat to Coventry City.

A stellar season, along with Boro's failure to gain promotion, will ultimately lead to speculation regarding Akpom's future, with Carrick likely to face a fight to keep hold of Akpom for next season.

How much are Middlesbrough willing to sell Chuba Akpom for?

Journalist Alan Nixon reported that Middlesbrough will want £15m for their star player having hit 29 goals last season in all competitions. With just a year remaining on his deal, Boro may need to reduce this figure if clubs are to follow up on their interest in the striker.

It's a substantial fee for a player who has struggled in years gone by, but that might not detract top-flight clubs from making a move for the versatile striker.

Luton Town keen on Chuba Akpom

One team that will know plenty about Akpom is Luton, who will be looking to strengthen their side after their promotion to the Premier League.

According to Football League World sources, Rob Edwards is looking to bring Akpom to the Hatters as he tries to add extra firepower to this side.

With a fee of £15m being suggested, the move could be pricey for the experienced forward, and without a guarantee of scoring consistently, Luton could look elsewhere.

Is there other Premier League interest in Akpom?

Inevitably, there has been interest in Akpom with up to six Premier League clubs reporting expressing interest back in March.

According to talkSPORT, Everton, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are among half-dozen sides looking at boosting their attacks.

With Leeds dropping into the Championship, it could rule them out of a move for the 29-goal hitman, but the lack of goals for the likes of Everton and Palace could prompt a move now the transfer window has opened.

Will Chuba Akpom leave Middlesbrough this summer?

With the interest in Akpom and potential bids suggested, it wouldn't be inconceivable to suggest that the forward could leave this summer.

Couple that with the 27-year-old being out of contract in 2024, Boro could opt to cash in on a forward who has managed double figures just twice in his career so far.