Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chris Willock has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

The Daily Record claimed in April that Scottish Premiership side Rangers were lining up a swoop for Willock in a move which would see him reunite with Michael Beale after the pair worked together at Loftus Road.

The 25-year-old is reportedly one of Beale's "priority targets" this summer and the 25-year-old is said to have "made it clear he is eager to follow his former boss to Glasgow".

Willock's contract at Loftus Road was due to expire this summer and although the R's have exercised their option to extend his deal, the Gers are said to be hoping to sign him for a bargain fee.

Despite a turbulent season for the R's in which they narrowly avoided relegation, Willock enjoyed another impressive campaign on an individual level, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, albeit all of those goals came before Beale's departure.

With the transfer window open for business, we looked at all the latest news on Willock's future.

What is the latest on Chris Willock's QPR future?

Gareth Ainsworth makes admission

Manager Gareth Ainsworth previously said the club were facing a "tough summer" and he admitted that players will have to be sold over the coming months.

The likes of Willock, Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes have all been linked with moves away from Loftus Road and while not referring to any player specifically, Ainsworth hinted there may be some big departures this summer.

"You're always thinking, you're always looking, the transfer market, the agents are super active this time of year," Ainsworth told talkSPORT.

"I'm getting 10, 12, 15 phone calls a day, and they've all got three players each.

"We've got a recruitment group nailing them all on, I think there'll be some outgoings at QPR, without a shadow of a doubt.

"I think over the past few seasons, they've kept all the players to try and have a bit of success, and it's not gone the way that they thought, so I think there's going to have to be a few outs."

Mick Beale reveals Rangers' stance

When asked about the rumours, Beale emphatically denied that Rangers were interested in Willock.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Dykes is also attracting attention from the Gers and is one of their "top targets", but Beale says he will not make a move for the pair or any R's players this summer.

"There’s no interest in Chris Willock or any QPR players," Beale told The Scottish Sun in April.

"We won’t be going to them. I’ve been busy with others this week."

Those comments will come as a relief to R's fans, but with the potential for further transfer interest from elsewhere, Willock's future remains uncertain.