Che Adams could be one Southampton player heading for the exit door this summer following relegation to the Championship.

The Saints have returned to the second tier after over a decade of Premier League football, having finished bottom of the top-flight in 2022/23.

There has been a managerial change at St. Mary's, with Ruben Selles departing for Reading and Southampton filling the vacated position with Swansea City's Russell Martin.

Plans have already begun on improving the squad for Martin this summer and preparing themselves for a second tier campaign, in which they will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

One player who may not be part of that promotion push is Adams, with the Scottish international expected to leave this summer after falling out of favour at the club and only having one year left on his current deal.

The forward has worked his way through non-league football with the likes of Ilkeston, and had to bide his time to shine at Sheffield United and Birmingham City before getting his opportunity to play Premier League football with Southampton.

The 27-year-old joined the Saints in July 2019 from Birmingham City and has gone on to score 31 times in 145 appearances.

Adams had been an important member of the Southampton team in his four seasons at the club, but last season he found himself in and out of the starting XI for various reasons.

In spite of that, he notched 10 goals and three assists in 35 games in all competitions last season, but it wasn't enough to keep them in the top-flight.

What is the latest news on Southampton's Che Adams?

With that in mind, here, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Southampton's centre-forward.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest eyeing Che Adams?

Leeds and Premier League side Nottingham Forest have already been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old in June.

Leeds are also a Championship club, and Southampton may be minded not to strengthen a rival club in the second tier.

Adams himself may also prefer a switch back to the Premier League, making the move to Forest mroe appealing of the two possibilities.

Wolves still in Che Adams hunt?

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Southampton striker.

That's according to Daz Hale from BBC WM, who is reporting that they are one of a number of Premier League sides keen on the centre-forward after the Saints were relegated to the Championship.

Another of those who have also entered the race is Premier League new boys Burnley, who are keen on the forward and are believed to think £12 million will be enough to win the race for his signature.

Everton enter Che Adams transfer race

The latest side to be linked with a move for Adams is Everton, with The Sun reporting it could cost any interested side up to £15 million despite his contract situation.

Sean Dyche’s side have joined the race following the sale of Ellis Simms to Coventry City. The Toffees have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay, and Tom Cannon on their books, but are intent on recruiting further in the striking department.

Interest from Everton has emerged in Adams and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, making is clear that this is a position they want to strengthen.