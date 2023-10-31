Highlights Adam Armstrong's goal and assist against Birmingham City brings his goal tally for Southampton to eight in the Championship, while Che Adams is in second place with only three goals.

Adam Armstrong contributed a goal and an assist as Southampton beat Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Armstrong’s tally for the club has now reached eight in the Championship with Che Adams being in second on just three.

The latter was absent from the Birmingham clash after picking up an injury whilst away on international duty with Scotland and so the need for Ross Stewart to be fit is greater than ever.

Ross Stewart battling for fitness

Ross Stewart is yet to make his Saints debut having joined the club from Sunderland in the summer.

He was superb in front of goal in the 2021/22 season, scoring 26 times in League One. Last season he then managed 13 goal contributions which is a ridiculous return given he only played just over 1,000 minutes and that it was his first time at that level.

With his scoring stats, it is easy to see why Stewart earned an eye-catching move to newly relegated Southampton.

The injury issues that were present for the striker at the Stadium of Light last year haven’t gone away yet though given that he has had to watch on from the sidelines for the first few months of the 2023/24 campaign.

Russell Martin painted an optimistic picture regarding his deadline day signing, saying the following to Hampshire Live.

"He’s really close. If it’s not next week, hopefully, it will be the West Brom game.”

Now is the optimal time for Martin to get the Scotsman back given that Che Adams was injured for the Birmingham game and that Carlos Alcaraz may also be sidelined.

The Saints are heavily reliant on Adam Armstrong to put the ball in the back of the net, something which Stewart has proven he is more than capable of.

Next week’s game which the Southampton manager alluded too sees his side, who are in 4th currently, travel to the capital to face 18th-placed Millwall.

Millwall recently parted ways with boss Gary Rowett, a decision that raised a few eyebrows, and so that clash promises to be an intriguing one at The Den.

As previously mentioned, Adam Armstrong is the go-to when it comes to Saints scoring.

Below him in the team’s scoring charts, Che Adams has three and then Samuel Edozie, Stuart Armstrong, Alcaraz and Will Smallbone have two apiece.

It goes without saying that Adams is a proven goalscorer at this level, after all he notched 22 in the 2018/19 season for Birmingham and earned himself the move to St. Marys.

His absence from the clash against his former side was a troublesome one for all relevant parties though and Martin expressed his displeasure to the media prior the game.

Here is what Adams’ boss said to The Daily Echo: “He’s picked up an injury and it’s frustrating. It’s really frustrating for him and for us. This is the problem with going away on international duty and their routine is different, it’s the same with Carlos (Alcaraz) and Stuey (Armstrong).”

Alcaraz played and scored against Birmingham but there are concerns about him too- he was substituted in the 69th minute with Joe Aribo being sent on in his place.

All in all, Adams and Alcaraz are a very capable duo and if they are to be out of action then this is a golden opportunity for Ross Stewart.

It won’t be expected that he gets straight up to speed but the former Sunderland man needs to play and score sooner rather than later if he wants to feature regularly for this team with promotion in their sights.