Southampton have seen clubs cherry-pick some of their best talent this summer following relegation from the Premier League, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia all being poached by top-flight clubs.

And another player they will be desperate to hold onto is Che Adams.

The striker has serious Championship pedigree having hit 22 league goals for Birmingham City in the season that saw him earn his switch to the Saints, and he has already got the ball rolling in style this term, too.

Adams has scored two goals in just 54 minutes of football to date, coming off the bench to net his side's winner in the curtain-raiser away at Sheffield Wednesday, before being brought on just after the interval during the eight-goal thriller at home to Norwich City last weekend, where it took him only nine minutes to find the back of the net.

Such form should only continue should he remain on the south coast beyond this month, something that you can imagine the Saints will be sweating over given the interest he has attracted across the summer.

That said, here is all the latest transfer news surrounding Adams.

Southampton reject Everton bid

According to talkSPORT, Southampton have rebuffed Everton's £12m bid for Adams, though it is believed that the Toffees still remain keen to sign the Scotland international nonetheless.

This latest update comes after The Athletic's live blog revealed the Toffees' bid and the current state of play regarding Adams, who, as per their report, looks poised to leave Hampshire before the end of August.

It detailed the following: "Everton have made a £12million bid for Southampton striker Che Adams.

"Everton and Nottingham Forest are long-standing admirers of the 27-year-old, while Bournemouth also looked at him earlier this transfer window.

"Adams is into final 12 months of his Southampton contract and no extension has been discussed. Everton believe it is a reasonable offer for a player with one year left on his deal and there is confidence on both sides that a deal will get done.

"The Scotland international has been expected to move on throughout the summer and he is open to a fresh start.

"Southampton are keen to avoid players entering the final year of their contracts and are willing to sell the Scotland international."

Sean Dyche coy on Che Adams interest

When quizzed on Adams during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's fixture against Aston Villa, Everton boss Sean Dyche did not give too much away and held his cards close to his chest.

While he did not confirm Everton's bid or interest in the Saints star, he did not exactly deny it either, telling reporters: "There are lots of conversations ongoing with a number of different areas we hope to affect.

"No news at this stage about any of them."

Russell Martin makes Che Adams admission

On the other hand, the Saints' boss Russell Martin was much more open when questions pertaining to Adams were presented during his own media duties.

Though Martin claimed to not know about a bid, he did inform that Adams is keeping his options open and that the club indeed have a valuation that will need to be met if they are to sanction a sale.

He explained: "I don’t know anything about a bid. I’ll have to wait to hear about that.

"It will all depend on how close the bid is to the valuation of us as a club. I’d love to keep him, he’s showed the impact he can have in his two games.

"He’s a fantastic character, a really good player, his energy has been great. I’d be really gutted to lose him, if he ends up going, it’ll be for a sum of money that is appropriate and means we can go and replace him."

Martin was also asked about Adams' contractual situation, which has been a hot topic as of late given he has just a year to run on his current terms.

Martin responded: "There’ve been discussions with Che about what the future holds.

"I think everyone’s decided to keep their options open, if he’s still here in two weeks it’ll be a discussion to have."