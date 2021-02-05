Latest Charlton Athletic team news pre-Rochdale, what will the Addicks XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic head to Rochdale this weekend in Sky Bet League One – a matter of weeks after an amazing 4-4 draw at The Valley in the reverse fixture.

A sluggish Addicks start let Dale run riot with Kwadwo Baah scoring two fantastic goals to help Dale lead 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 before half-time.

An Athletic fight-back saw things finish 4-4 by the final whistle, however, and Lee Bowyer has said that second-half performance is what he wants to see more of in this weekend’s clash.

In terms of team news, the Charlton boss has a few players still out but it does sound as though long-term absentees are getting closer.

First of all, Conor Washington remains out. Bowyer admitted the forward could be able to make the bench this weekend if they really needed him but, given their other attacking options they have available, they’re taking the perhaps sensible decision to leave him out – he will return to training on Monday.

Akin Famewo, meanwhile, has been in training with the first-team as he steps up his recovery but Lee Bowyer has said he looks ‘rusty.’ The Charlton boss, then, has said the on-loan defender will play some u23 football to get some minutes in before coming back into League One action, as the Addicks bid to keep him fit for the rest of the season.

Finally, Ryan Inniss is still sidelined but progress is being made. He’s set for a scan in just over a week from now to check his injury is healed and then he’ll start being worked back up for a match-playing return.

Overall, though, the Charlton squad is looking fairly fit and Bowyer will want to see his side bounce back from the defeat to Portsmouth.

This, then, could be the possible XI he names against Dale (4-1-2-1-2): Amos; Gunter, Pearce, Oshilaja, Maatsen; Pratley, Shinnie, Smith, Morgan; Stockley, Aneke.

