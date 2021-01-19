Latest Charlton Athletic team news pre-Peterborough, what will the Addicks’ XI look like tonight?

Charlton Athletic travel to Peterborough United this evening with the rather novel kick-off time of 6:30pm in League One.

The Addicks got back to winning ways at long last at the weekend as they beat Bristol Rovers away from home and will now look to build on that with what would be a big win against a fellow promotion contender.

In terms of team news for the away side, then, manager Lee Bowyer has a few things he needs to contend with.

Alfie Doughty, Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo and Ben Watson all remain out through injury – with Watson the nearest to a return.

Indeed, with two centre-halves missing, Bowyer will be pleased Jason Pearce is back after a one-game suspension following a second yellow against Rochdale, and he should partner Deji Oshilaja.

Similarly, midfielder Darren Pratley is back from his own suspension and could come back into the side after having a watching brief of late.

Albie Morgan, however, will be missing as he picked up two yellows against Bristol Rovers and so, therefore, serves his own one-match ban.

Finally, Andrew Shinnie could be in line for a return to the squad after injury, and he’ll be looking to pick up from where he left off with him enjoying some decent displays in midfield this season.

Potential line-up (4-4-2 diamond:) Amos; Gunter, Oshilaja, Pearce, Maatsen; Pratley, Forster-Caskey, Millar, Gilbey; Aneke, Washington.