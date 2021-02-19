Latest Charlton Athletic team news pre-Fleetwood, what will the Addicks XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic have found better fortune on their travels in recent weeks in Sky Bet League One and will be looking for that to continue this weekend as they head north to Fleetwood Town.

The Reds have won three of their last four matches on the road and, after a loss at home to Gillingham last weekend, they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways before hosting Burton Albion in SE7 on Tuesday night.

In terms of team news, Lee Bowyer has a pretty deep squad to pick from at the moment and he’ll be pleased about that as they look to put a run together.

Ryan Inniss remains out but is stepping up his rehab and could be back in training with his team-mates in a couple of weeks from now.

Akin Famewo is set to be included in the matchday squad, meanwhile, but likely only as far as the bench with him featuring for the u23 side again earlier this week.

In midfield, Jake Forster-Caskey sits out with a slight hamstring niggle whilst Chuks Aneke is suspended in terms of the forward line for this clash, though Conor Washington is available after injury.

Possible Charlton XI: (4-4-2) Amos; Gunter, Pearce, Oshilaja, Purrington; Jaiyesimi, Pratley, Shinnie, Millar; Stockley, Schwartz.