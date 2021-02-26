Latest Charlton Athletic team news pre-Blackpool, what will the Addicks XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic’s season continued to unravel at home in midweek as they succumbed to defeat against lowly Burton Albion.

Despite the Brewers being a different team under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, it was a game that Lee Bowyer would have expected his outfit to win.

But their struggles at The Valley without fans are evident, with their 2-1 defeat on Tuesday night being their third in a row in the league at home and they are without a win there since December 12.

They have a chance to make amends though and get back to winning ways as Blackpool make the long trip down from Lancashire to face Bowyer’s men.

Bowyer’s outfit did not suffer any new injury concerns in their loss to Burton, but they’ll remain without a few first-team players who have been suffering with short and long-term problems.

According to Charlton’s official website, centre-back Ryan Inniss is still sidelined having been missing since November with an injury to his quadricep.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey has been missing for a number of games with a hamstring injury, and so has fellow central player Jake Forster-Caskey – both will be absent again for the clash with the Seasiders.

In terms of Bowyer’s line-up, the Charlton boss may revert to a 4-4-2 formation, which would match-up with the system that Blackpool have been using for a while now with decent success.

It would mean that Jayden Stockley would need a strike partner as opposed to two forward cutting in from the wing, and it will be interesting to see which way Bowyer approaches it come game-time.

PREDICTED CHARLTON XI (4-4-2): Amos; Matthews, Pearce, Oshilaja, Maatsen; Jaiyseimi, Shinnie, Watson, Millar; Stockley, Schwartz.