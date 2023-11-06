Highlights

  • Panutche Camara's career has been plagued by injuries, hindering his progress at both Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic.
  • Charlton manager Michael Appleton gave an update on Camara's condition, revealing that he will be out for at least three months with a hamstring problem.
  • Camara has struggled with injuries in the past and has had a tough time over the last couple of years, making this news particularly gutting for everyone involved.

If Panutche Camara didn't have bad luck he'd have no luck at all.

The midfielder's career has really suffered a sensation of stalling in recent times, with a host of injuries plaguing him during his time both at parent club Ipswich Town, and now temporary side Charlton Athletic.

Joining the Addicks in the summer, Charlton fans, and Ipswich fans, would have been hoping to see the best of Camara at The Valley after fitness problems scuppered him at Portman Road but, after only just returning from a foot injury, he now faces months out with a hamstring problem.

Michael Appleton's update on Panutche Camara

Quoted via the EADT, Charlton boss Michael Appleton recently gave this update on Camara:

“It’s not good so there’s no point dressing it up.

"It’s going to be at least three months and obviously I feel for Pan. He’s worked ever so hard to get himself in a position to play and you can see the ability that he’s got.

"He covers the ground very well and you could argue that he’s almost quicker with the ball than he is without the ball.

"He’s had issues in the past with his hamstring and he’s not had a great time of it with injuries over the last couple of years."

Who did Charlton Athletic sign in the 2023 summer transfer window?

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Harry Isted

Luton Town

Permanent

Lloyd Jones

Cambridge United

Permanent

Tennai Watson

MK Dons

Permanent

Tayo Edun

Blackburn Rovers

Permanent

Alfie May

Cheltenham Town

Permanent

Terry Taylor

Burton Albion

Permanent

Chem Campbell

Wolves

Loan

Slobodan Tedic

Man City

Loan

Panutche Camara

Ipswich Town

Loan

James Abankwah

Udinese

Loan

Louie Watson

Luton Town

Loan

Absolutely gutting news for all involved

panutche camara

This is news that really will rankle with many connected at both Ipswich and Charlton, as well as obviously the player himself.

When Camara joined Ipswich, it felt like the next right move in his career to keep progressing, and Town fans were excited to see what he could do at Portman Road.

However, he has started just once in the league for the club since his arrival, with groin surgeries keeping him sidelined for much of the recent past.

With Ipswich moving into the Championship for this season, it was felt right that Camara should perhaps stay in League One for the time being just as he got back to speed, and a move to Charlton promised much.

Indeed, he is a player that Addicks fans should love, and when he has been on the pitch they have enjoyed what they have seen from him.

Any momentum he has built, though, has been eroded regularly by injuries and now there will be concern at just what sort of player Camara will be after this latest bout of rehab and recovery he faces.

He is remaining positive, though, with him saying on Twitter:

"The last few months have been some of the hardest in my entire life, as I have overcome this far I will overcome this again and return to playing with smile."

Camara is due to remain with the Addicks until the end of the season and his contract at Ipswich is set to run until the end of the campaign, but the club have an option for a further year.

It remains to be seen how this news impacts his future.