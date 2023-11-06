Highlights Panutche Camara's career has been plagued by injuries, hindering his progress at both Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic.

Charlton manager Michael Appleton gave an update on Camara's condition, revealing that he will be out for at least three months with a hamstring problem.

Camara has struggled with injuries in the past and has had a tough time over the last couple of years, making this news particularly gutting for everyone involved.

If Panutche Camara didn't have bad luck he'd have no luck at all.

The midfielder's career has really suffered a sensation of stalling in recent times, with a host of injuries plaguing him during his time both at parent club Ipswich Town, and now temporary side Charlton Athletic.

Joining the Addicks in the summer, Charlton fans, and Ipswich fans, would have been hoping to see the best of Camara at The Valley after fitness problems scuppered him at Portman Road but, after only just returning from a foot injury, he now faces months out with a hamstring problem.

Quoted via the EADT, Charlton boss Michael Appleton recently gave this update on Camara:

“It’s not good so there’s no point dressing it up.

"It’s going to be at least three months and obviously I feel for Pan. He’s worked ever so hard to get himself in a position to play and you can see the ability that he’s got.

"He covers the ground very well and you could argue that he’s almost quicker with the ball than he is without the ball.

"He’s had issues in the past with his hamstring and he’s not had a great time of it with injuries over the last couple of years."

Who did Charlton Athletic sign in the 2023 summer transfer window?

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

Absolutely gutting news for all involved

This is news that really will rankle with many connected at both Ipswich and Charlton, as well as obviously the player himself.

When Camara joined Ipswich, it felt like the next right move in his career to keep progressing, and Town fans were excited to see what he could do at Portman Road.

However, he has started just once in the league for the club since his arrival, with groin surgeries keeping him sidelined for much of the recent past.

With Ipswich moving into the Championship for this season, it was felt right that Camara should perhaps stay in League One for the time being just as he got back to speed, and a move to Charlton promised much.

Indeed, he is a player that Addicks fans should love, and when he has been on the pitch they have enjoyed what they have seen from him.

Any momentum he has built, though, has been eroded regularly by injuries and now there will be concern at just what sort of player Camara will be after this latest bout of rehab and recovery he faces.

He is remaining positive, though, with him saying on Twitter:

"The last few months have been some of the hardest in my entire life, as I have overcome this far I will overcome this again and return to playing with smile."

Camara is due to remain with the Addicks until the end of the season and his contract at Ipswich is set to run until the end of the campaign, but the club have an option for a further year.

It remains to be seen how this news impacts his future.