Charlton Athletic will hope the 2023/24 campaign is a significant improvement from the last.

The Addicks had a very mixed season last time out, but it was one that was overall disappointing for the club as they failed to battle for a play-off spot.

But after a new pre-season and a summer of change, Charlton fans will hope Dean Holden has the tools to take this side to the top end of League One.

The Addicks get their new season underway with a home game against Leyton Orient on the 5th of August, which is now just over a week away.

What is the latest Charlton Athletic news?

Before that game, Charlton are bound to be busy between now and then, and here, we have looked at the latest news coming out of the football club.

Exeter City demands emerge for Sam Nombe

According to South London Press, Exeter City’s Sam Nombe is a player that the club have shown interest in, but rumours of a deal being close are considered wide of the mark.

The report states that Charlton did make an approach for Nombe earlier in the transfer window, with them willing to pay £500,000, but Exeter are said to want a fee in excess of £1 million.

The forward has played 78 times for the Grecians, grabbing 27 goals and registering 11 assists.

Nombe has only 12 months on his contract remaining at Exeter, but the club find themselves in a comfortable position when it comes to negotiating, as they are set to receive a seven-figure fee as part of Ethan Ampadu’s deal with Leeds United and sold midfielder Archie Collins to Peterborough United in June.

Club confirm Tayo Edun deal

On Tuesday, Charlton confirmed the signing of defender Tayo Edun from Blackburn Rovers.

The 25-year-old had been at Ewood Park since 2021, but his two years at the club wasn’t the best for the defender.

He joined the club with a lot of potential and excitement around his signing, but Edun struggled to establish himself in the first team.

Edun only played 34 times for the Lancashire club, with eight coming last season. But he now is set to make a fresh start at the Valley, after the Addicks have been chasing his signature for some time.

After signing for Charlton, Edun told the club’s official website: “I’m here to compete, so I'm looking forward to getting in and meeting the boys as soon as possible. They will help me find my feet and then obviously together we can all push on. It's really positive, and I'm just looking forward to getting going."

Charlton join race for Brighton & Hove Albion player

Charlton have now joined the long list of EFL teams that are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard, as reported by Football Insider.

It was first revealed by Darren Witcoop, that Queens Park Rangers are considering a move for the 21-year-old.

But according to this latest update, the Addicks as well as Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town have also shown an interest in the midfielder.

Leonard joined Brighton in 2018 when he left Scottish Premiership side Hearts. The Scot has only made two appearances for the Seagulls, both coming in the EFL Cup. But he did spend last season on loan at League Two side Northampton Town, playing 48 times in all competitions.

Charlie Methven reacts as familiar face returns

Global Football Partners finally completed their takeover of Charlton Athletic Football Club last week.

They have wasted little time in making changes to their staff, as the club announced on Wednesday that Andy Scott had been appointed their new technical director.

Scott has experience in this role and similar ones before, having worked at Nottingham Forest and Watford.

Scott has already performed this role before, as he was at the club on an interim basis from December 2022 to February 2023, and has now returned to form part of the new management.

Charlie Methven told the club’s official website: “Building a first-class Senior Management Team is our number one priority as an ownership group. The role of Technical Director in modern football is essential, as sustainable success is only achieved if the correct structures, processes and culture are put in place throughout the footballing departments.

“In Andy, we have a unique CV: a former Premier League footballer and successful EFL manager, who has then gone on to spend a decade mastering the backroom elements of the industry. During that time, from Brentford to Swansea to Forest, the clubs he has held senior roles in have invariably gone on to benefit significantly from his leadership and judgement. We look forward to him having a powerful impact on Charlton too.”

Scott will have the task of working closely with Dean Holden in this transfer window and beyond.