Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the Championship season and ongoing managerial changes highlight the flaws in Dejphon Chansiri's ownership.

Chansiri's recent call on fans to pay the club's HMRC bill and his refusal to invest more money has caused unrest among supporters.

It is clear that a change in ownership is necessary for Sheffield Wednesday to have a chance at progress and competing at a higher level.

It's a tough time to be a Sheffield Wednesday fan at the moment.

The club sit rock bottom of the Championship on six points as they look destined for a return to League One.

Despite a positive win over fellow relegation candidates Rotherham United, the Owls slumped back to reality after losing to Bristol City on Saturday.

Bottom five of the Championship. as per Sky Sports Team P GD PTS 20 Coventry City 15 -2 15 21 Huddersfield Town 15 -13 15 22 Rotherham United 15 -12 10 23 Queens Park Rangers 15 -16 9 24 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -16 6 Table taken as of 6th November

This poor start to the Championship season has forced unrest from fans surrounding Dejphon Chansiri's ownership of Sheffield Wednesday.

And with the recent call on fans to pay the club's HMRC bill of £2 million which saw the club placed under a transfer embargo, the unrest around Chansiri is growing.

But the Thai owner has come out and defended his ownership saying he will stick with the club even if they get relegated to League One.

But how could this passion cry from Chansiri hinder Sheffield Wednesday's progress as a club?

Chansiri's reign: Some ups but lots of Downs

Chansiri took over Wednesday in 2015 and immediately had success with the Owls reaching back-to-back playoff finals under Carlos Carvalhal but losing out to Hull City in the 2015-16 season and Huddersfield Town on penalties in 2016-17.

However, then started the managerial merry-go-round for the club. Carvalhal left in December 2017 being replaced by Jos Luhukay.

Luhukay was sacked a year later, and replaced by Steve Bruce who left for Newcastle United, then Garry Monk arrived and was sacked in November 2020. During all this, the club had fallen from the playoff positions, towards the bottom of the pile.

Tony Pulis then got the job but failed to impress and was dismissed after just 45 days. After a few months with caretaker Neil Thompson, Darren Moore was appointed but failed to stop Wednesday from getting relegated but brought them back up from League One only to leave after the promotion final.

During this season, Wednesday has already had two managers Xisco Munoz and Danny Rohl in charge. Added to that, Chansiri has come out and said he will pump no more money into the club. With the mentioned tax bill as well, the chaos just seems to keep coming for the Owls.

Chansiri's time is up

Despite him saying he will stay with the club, Chansiri has got to sell Sheffield Wednesday.

The club is seemingly making no progress under his reign and would be better off with someone else having a crack at the job.

The potential is there for a club of Sheffield Wednesday's size to be competing higher up in the Championship and maybe even in the Premier League.

Whilst it started well for Chansiri, the recent spell in League One and the current situation with the tax bill and no money coming in leaves the club in a massive hole.

For the good of the Football Club and Chansiri himself and his reputation, this announcement does no one any favours, and he should look to sell the club.

For Sheffield Wednesday to progress, a change is needed at the very top.