Latest Championship transfer news: Newcastle eye Birmingham City talent, Rangers prepare QPR raid, West Ham update on Middlesbrough man

It is now just a few weeks until the January transfer window opens for clubs across the EFL.

For those teams doing well, it offers the chance to reinforce their squad and bolster their ambitions for the campaign, meanwhile, for those struggling and who got their recruitment wrong in the summer, a chance for redemption.

That said, it is never an easy market to operate in, with clubs often willing to part ways with their best talent unless significant fees are involved.

There have, though, been plenty of rumours swirling around over the last week or so.

With that in mind, below, we’ve discussed three of the latest Championship transfer stories to have surfaced.

Newcastle and others keen on Birmingham City talent

One of the most interesting transfer news stories to break lately involves Newcastle United and Eddie Howe.

As per TEAMtalk, the Magpies are ready to take a punt on Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham – younger brother of Jude.

The North East side are not the only club interested, though, with Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice also reportedly keen.

Previously on FLW, we revealed that Borussia Dortmund were also seriously looking at the 17-year-old.

West Ham moving on from Middlesbrough man

Another significant transfer news story this week revolved around Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones.

West Ham United have been long time admirers of the 23-year-old, but, not anymore.

As we exclusively revealed on FLW, the Hammers are now moving onto other right-back targets.

Our FLW exclusive stated that West Ham have done so on the back of Middlesbrough being completely unwilling to sell their man.

Rangers plotting QPR raid

If taking Michael Beale was not good enough for Rangers, the Scottish giants are now also eyeing up one of QPR’s frontmen.

Indeed, Mick Beale is said to be keen on a reunion with the striker up in Glasgow.

FLW exclusively revealed as much this week, but, we also explained that new QPR boss Neil Critchley is also said to be a big admirer of Dykes, which makes any potential departure look tricky.

This one could come down to what sort of bid Rangers can make for the player as it seems clear QPR will not be willing to give him up easily.