Latest Championship transfer news: Boro join race for Sunderland star, Bellingham wanted, Watford and Norwich City receive transfer boost

The January transfer window is now only a matter of weeks away, and clubs in the Championship are starting to identify their targets.

All 24 teams in the league will be looking to sign someone as they strive to meet their end-of-season targets.

Teams at the top will be looking to add that key player who could make a difference between the play offs and promotion, while teams near the bottom will be hoping fresh additions can steer them away from the relegation zone.

As the January transfer window is now just over two weeks away from opening, here at FLW, we have taken a look at some of the transfer news that is going around in the division.

Middlesbrough join race for Ross Stewart

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart seems to be a hot property as we head into the winter transfer market.

The 26-year-old has been looked at for a while now by both Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers. However, Sunderland’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough are the latest side to join the interested list.

The Northern Echo are now reporting that Middlesbrough are very much interested in the striker, with Boro preparing a January approach.

While Boro are the latest side to show interest in the Scotsman, Sunderland’s sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, has confirmed that the club is in talks over a new contract for Stewart, but that news doesn’t seem to have put off the interested parties.

Stewart has had an injury hit campaign so far, with at the time of writing him making only seven appearances, but has also managed to grab five goals. His injury record doesn’t seem to have put potential suitors off, with his five goals in seven games probably helping to attract interest.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough interested in 17-year-old midfielder

Sunderland and Middlesbrough as well as Premier League spenders Newcastle United are all interested in signing Birmingham City player Jobe Bellingham, as reported by TEAMtalk.

The 17-year-old is of course the younger brother of England Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. In October, it was exclusively revealed by Football League World that Dortmund were keen on bringing Bellingham to the club to follow his brother.

Now it seems Sunderland, Boro, and Newcastle are all intent on keeping the teenager in English football. This latest report claims that while the uncertainty continues around Birmingham’s new ownership, the club could be vulnerable to a sale and may have to listen to any offers that come in.

Bellingham signed his first professional contract with the Blues in July, but it was finalised in September after he turned 17.

The teenager has made a total of 15 appearances for the Blues to date, with 11 of those coming in the Championship, mainly as cameos off the bench.

Watford and Norwich City receive transfer boost

Last week it was exclusively reported here at Football League World, that Watford, Norwich City, Sunderland, and West Bromwich Albion are all keen on signing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous in January.

Other Championship teams such as Stoke City, Millwall, and Luton Town have been linked with the 23-year-old as well.

Now these interested teams have received a boost in their pursuit, before Hibernian’s game against Rangers on Thursday night, Porteous confirmed in an interview with Sky Sports that he is keen on a move away from Scotland.

Porteous saying he is keen to have a fresh challenge in a different league will be a major boost for these Championship sides. The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and it is unknown what Hibs will want for the defender in January, but it looks certain that he is to move away from Easter Road with plenty of Championship teams a possible destination.

Blackburn Rovers willing to allow six players to depart in January

Blackburn Rovers have made a total of six players available for loan moves in the upcoming January transfer window, with four of them being first team players.

According to a report by Lancashire Live, Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has made Joe Rankin-Costello, Tayo Edun, Dilan Markanday, and Aynsley Pears all available for a loan move next month.

While two players from the club’s under-21s could depart with them, they are Louie Annesley and Sam Burns.

Rankin-Costello and Edun haven’t featured in the Championship for Rovers since September and have been out of the first-team picture, with their appearances coming in the EFL Cup.

Rankin-Costello look set for a loan move away in the summer but a deadline day collapse meant the midfielder had to stay at Ewood Park. Therefore, he, along with the other first team players, who have all suffered from limited game time, all look set to temporarily depart the Lancashire club this January.