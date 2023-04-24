Coventry City and Sunderland are both exceeding expectations this season, with the pair still in the hunt to secure a place in the play-offs.

Although the Sky Blues finished in the top half last season and have continued to improve under Mark Robins, their poor start to this term looked to have ended their campaign before it really got going.

However, they have thrived since that sticky start and have now managed to climb up to fifth spot following their 2-1 win against Reading last Saturday.

In truth, the Sky Blues could have scored four of five on the day with Viktor Gyokeres having plenty of chances - but the three points were crucial and nothing else mattered more.

Sunderland, who have done excellently despite an early-season managerial change and the fact they were only promoted to League One last year, travelled to West Bromwich Albion yesterday and gave themselves a mountain to climb when John Swift put the Baggies 1-0 up before the interval.

A second-half comeback and a brace from Dennis Cirkin saw the Black Cats take all three points back up north though, damaging Albion's chances of securing a top-six spot and strengthening theirs at the same time as they moved up to sixth.

The current state of play

Twenty First Group's senior data scientist Aurel Nazmiu has updated his infographic following this weekend's round of games - and it seems as though the Sky Blues and the Black Cats benefitted hugely from their victories.

The chances of Mark Robins' men reaching the play-offs has increased by 28% (to 55%) from the previous game week - and that figure rose 27% (to 37%) for Tony Mowbray's side who secured such an impressive victory at The Hawthorns.

Millwall, West Brom and Norwich City, meanwhile, saw this percentage drop by 18%, 22% and 17% respectively, with the Baggies' defeat looking costly for Carlos Corberan's men.

Do these figures accurately represent the chances of Coventry and Sunderland being in the top six?

West Brom may have a hand over the Black Cats - but you would rather have the points on the board rather than games in hand and this is why the Black Cats should be grateful for where they are.

Mowbray's men will need to rely on some results going their way and will also need to take six points from a possible six to give themselves the best chance of being in the play-offs when the season ends, with two winnable games against Watford and Preston North End coming up.

The 37% figure is probably just about right considering Blackburn are level on points with them and have a game in hand - but Jon Dahl Tomasson's men haven't been in the best form recently.

In terms of Coventry, they are in a pretty similar situation to the Wearside outfit, sitting just one point above Mowbray's men.

They should win at home against Birmingham who have nothing to play for - but they face a tough test on the final day as they head to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough.

Both teams could find themselves out of the top six at the end of this term but whatever happens, their supporters should be proud of what they've done during the 2022/23 campaign.