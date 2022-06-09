Latest Cardiff signing’s Swansea and Sheffield United snubs detailed

Callum O’Dowda turned down offers from Sheffield United and Swansea City to join Cardiff City after leaving Severnside rivals Bristol City, according to Glen Williams from Wales Online.

The Championship club confirmed yesterday that O’Dowda had become their fifth signing of the summer – having left the Robins at the expiration of his contract at Ashton Gate.

Manager Steve Morison indicated that the 27-year-old had opted to join Cardiff despite having “a lot of options” available to him after his Bristol City exit.

Williams has shed further light on the situation by revealing that Swansea and Sheffield United were among the clubs that had made offers to O’Dowda before he decided on the move to the Welsh capital.

The energetic utility man was once viewed as a very bright prospect at Ashton Gate but struggled to fulfill his potential in Bs3 and though he was a good servant to the club, the majority of supporters were happy to see him leave this summer.

With 160 Championship appearances to his name, he will certainly add some more second tier nous to Morrison’s squad.

The Verdict

Cardiff fans have got to absolutely love hearing that they beat out local rivals Swansea and a promotion hopeful like Sheffield United to the signing of O’Dowda.

If Morison can get the Republic of Ireland international consistently playing his best football then this could end up being a fantastic addition.

The issue is that due to injuries and struggles with form, consistency is something he struggled with at Bristol City.

It may be that a fresh start is just what he needs and it seems there were a number of clubs in the division hoping to give him it.