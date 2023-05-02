Burnley have one more fixture to complete before they can switch their focus to being a Premier League side next season.

The Clarets host Cardiff City at Turf Moor this Bank Holiday Monday, a match that will celebrate the club’s success this season.

It is bound to be a busy summer of incomings and outgoings at Burnley as they look to restore themselves as a Premier League side.

Here at FLW, we have looked at all the latest news surrounding the football club…

Burnley's interest in James Milner

According to a report from The Athletic, Burnley have shown an interest in Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

The 37-year-old is coming to the end of his contract at Anfield, and with no update in terms of him signing a new deal, interest has emerged.

The Clarets, along with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, are the first sides to show interest in signing the experienced former England midfielder this summer.

The Burnley boss has been linked with the vacant managerial roles at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea look set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, but with Spurs no closer to an appointment, Kompany’s name is still being mentioned.

However, in the latest update provided by Alan Nixon, the Burnley boss has taken “no interest” in the links to Tottenham.

This comes after it was mentioned that the Belgian felt a sense of loyalty to the players that he has just brought into the club.

Are Burnley keen on signing Cody Drameh?

Burnley are said to re-ignite their interest in the Leeds United defender this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that there is said to be an understanding between the player and Leeds that he will be allowed to leave on a permanent deal this summer.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Championship side Luton Town, but with his contract at Elland Road running until 2024, it seems this summer Leeds are ready to cash in.

Burnley were keen on Drameh during the January transfer window, but a move failed to materialise, but with Leeds’ willingness to sell the Clarets could be back again this summer.

Darko Churlinov looks set to leave Burnley

Burnley’s winger Darko Churlinov is in talks about a return to Bundesliga side Schalke.

The 24-year-old joined the Clarets in the summer transfer window, after impressive in the German top-flight for teams like Schalke and Stuttgart.

However, since moving to Turf Moor the winger hasn’t really lived up to his pedigree and with more signings arriving in January, he fell further down the pecking order.

Burnley are expected to be a busy side again this summer with incomings, and it seems Kompany is willing to let Churlinov leave for regular football.

The deal is believed to be a loan, with an obligation to buy at the end of it, that is according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

JJ Watt invests in Burnley

Former NFL player JJ Watt and his wife confirmed on Monday that they are now investors in Burnley Football Club.

The Clarets are owned by Americans, and there was a sense from them that if they got someone like Watt on board, it could help grow the brand of Burnley around the world.

There are no specific details about how much the couple have invested in the club; it was just reported as a minor investment.

This isn’t something that is going to change the running of the football club; this is more about globalising Burnley and, on the back of their promotion, making them more known around the world than they currently are.