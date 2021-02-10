Latest Bristol City team news pre-Sheffield United, what will the Robins XI look like tonight?

Bristol City travel to Bramall Lane to take on Premier League relegation-battling Sheffield United this evening, with a spot in the sixth round of the FA Cup on the line.

If City are to stand any chance of getting a result against the Blades, they’ll need to produce a significantly better performance than they did in their limp Severnside derby defeat on the weekend.

The good news for Dean Holden is that Chris Wilder’s injury worries are nearly as bad as his own, while the Robins’ have won the last two meetings between the sides.

Even so, the top-flight side are without doubt favourites for tonight’s clash meaning the City boss will need to name a strong side to stand a chance of causing an upset.

With that in mind, here’s all the latest team news concerning the Robins…

Did these 15 former Bristol City players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Did Niclas Eliasson leave for a higher or lower fee? Higher Lower

Left-back remains a significant problem for Holden, with Tommy Rowe, Jay Dasilva, George Nurse, and Cam Pring all injured but The Bristol Post has reported that 18-year-old centre-back Ryley Towler could be handed his debut in that position against the Blades.

Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon featured for the U23s yesterday but it will surely be too soon for the full-back, who is capable of playing on either side of defence, to return to the senior matchday squad.

Both Joe Williams and Henri Lansbury made their debuts in the defeat to Cardiff City, while Jamie Paterson featured from the bench after returning to fitness recently and could now be in line to start.

With Han-Noah Massengo, Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Kasey Palmer and the versatile Zak Vyner also available, Holden may be weighing up whether to freshen up in midfield.

Owura Edwards will also be missing as he continues to self-isolate, while Chris Martin and Hakeeb Adelakun are two of the most recent additions to the list of players that are likely to miss the rest of the season.

That means an attacking trio of Famara Diedhiou, Antoine Semenyo, and Nahki Wells look likely to start once again.