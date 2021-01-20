Latest Bristol City team news pre-Norwich, what will the Robins XI look like tonight?

On the back of one of their most impressive performances of the season – a 2-0 win that ended their drought against Preston North End – Bristol City travel to Carrow Road this evening to take on top of the table Norwich City.

Injuries and a drop in form has seen the Robins slip back from the top six but Dean Holden will be hoping that their recent upturn in fortunes, having won three of their last four in all competitions, can help to catapult them back up the table – and a win against the league leaders would be a fantastic way to do that.

It certainly won’t be easy though against a Norwich side that have opened up a four-point gap at the top and outclassed them at Ashton Gate in October.

We’ve compiled all the latest team news to examine what the Robins XI will look like this evening…

Antoine Semenyo was absent for personal reasons for the 2-0 win against Preston on Saturday but Holden told the Bristol Post he will return to the squad against the Canaries.

It’s likely to be a very similar XI to the one that we saw against Preston, a malleable 4-4-2 with Semenyo in place of either Kasey Palmer or Hakeeb Adelakun the only expected change.

Palmer was the victim of a heavy challenge on Saturday but the City boss has indicated he is fine and ready for the game this evening.

The back four of Jack Hunt, Tomas Kalas, Alfie Mawson and Tommy Rowe were excellent on the weekend and look likely to reprise their roles, with the likes of Steven Sessegnon, Jay Dasilva, and Nathan Baker still missing due to injury.

Baker is on his way back to fitness but it is understood it will be some time before he returns to the matchday squad.

City are facing no new injury issues ahead of their trip to Norwich, which should mean Zak Vyner – who was sublime against Preston – and Adam Nagy start again in central midfield, with Famara Diedhiou and Chris Martin the front two.

It would be a huge confidence boost for the Robins and a real statement of intent if they can claim a win.