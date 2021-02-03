Latest Bristol City team news pre-Brentford, what will the Robins XI look like tonight?

It’s a case of third time lucky for Bristol City and Brentford as they meet for their twice-postponed Championship fixture in west London tonight.

This will be the Robins’ first visit to the Brentford Community Stadium and it looks as though they could have a difficult evening ahead, as Thomas Frank’s side are fresh off a 7-2 hammering of Wycombe.

City meanwhile were dreadful against Derby County on Saturday as they slumped to an uninspiring and dull 1-0 defeat.

Dean Holden will know that his side will have to be much, much better if they’re to get anything out of tonight’s game.

Injury issues have hampered City this season and ahead of the visit to west London, we’ve compiled all the latest team news to examine what the Robins XI is likely to look like.

Dan Bentley looks certain to reprise his place in goal against his former club and the visitors will be hoping for another stellar performance from their number one.

Left-back has been a problem position recently and those issues look set to continue, with Tommy Rowe questionable for tonight’s game after picking up a knock against the Rams.

Speaking to the Bristol Post on Monday, Holden revealed the club were waiting to see how long he would be out for.

Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon is understood to be close to returning from injury but not yet ready, which means that Adrian Mariappa could be set to fill in on the left.

Tomas Kalas and Alfie Mawson look City’s first-choice centre-back duo, with either Jack Hunt or Zak Vyner at right-back – though Mariappa is an option should Rowe recover enough to start.

Given he’s barely played over the past two years, January signing Henri Lansbury is unlikely to be ready to feature but one man that could be in the squad is Jamie Paterson.

The Robins boss indicated the playmaker is likely to be the next of City’s injured players that returns to action, noting that he’s trained well and could make the squad for tonight’s game.

There is also good news concerning Joe Williams, who completed 67 minutes for the U23s in their 2-1 win against Watford earlier this week, while defender George Nurse is another player on the road to recovery.

With options limited due to injuries, it would be no surprise to see City line-up in a 4-4-2 once again and use two of Tyreeq Bakinson, Adam Nagy, Han-Noah Massengo, and Vyner as their central pair.

Hakeeb Adelakun is suffering from a back injury having returned from loan in January, which means Kasey Palmer and Antoine Semenyo are likely to be on the flanks with Famara Diedhiou, Chris Martin, and Nahki Wells the forward options.