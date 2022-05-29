Latest Bristol City signing reveals which new teammate convinced him to join the club

New signing Kal Naismith has admitted Joe Williams played a huge role in convincing him to join Bristol City from Luton Town.

It was a massive coup for the Robins and a transfer that seemed to catch most by surprise but that won’t matter to anyone at Ashton Gate after they picked up one of the league’s best defenders from last season.

Naismith joins Nigel Pearson’s side as Luton’s reigning Player of the Year and played a huge role in them upsetting the odds to finish inside the play-off places before losing to Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

Bristol City is the sixth club of Naismith’s career, with the Scot saying it was a former teammate that helped sway his mind.

Joe Williams was with Naismith at Wigan before their relegation to League One with the former Everton player playing a huge role in getting him through the door.

Speaking to Robins TV about his move, Naismith said: “Joe has been on to me for a while now, he wanted me to get it done – he’s asking me to come down. As everyone knows Joe is a great lad and an unbelievable player who will be a massive player for the club.

“I’m looking forward to being back with Joe, he’s a winner, he’s desperate to win, and very passionate – he’s the sort of player you need a club to be successful.”

The defender will be a huge asset to Nigel Pearson next season will help in solidifying a leaky defence, with his role yet to be identified: “I can play any position, I just love being on the pitch.

“At the same time, the manager will know very quickly wherever he needs me for the team – whether it be on the bench, in midfield or in defence – whatever he needs me to do I’m here to work for him and the club and give my best.”

The Verdict

It’s a brilliant signing for Bristol City and one that will go a long way in turning this team into playoff contenders. They’ve got the forward players to do it, but their inability to control games and keep opposition out has troubled them for some time.

Naismith has the attributes to help solve the problems that were persisent at Ashton Gate last season. Not only that, he’s a leader, something again that Bristol City lacked.

Robins fans have Williams to thank, in part, for their latest new arrival and the midfielder could be key in helping the utility player settle.