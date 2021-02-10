Latest Brentford team news pre-Reading, what will the Bees XI look like tonight?

Brentford will be looking to extend their impressive unbeaten run, when they return to action on Wednesday evening.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last 21 matches in the Championship, which has seen them move up to second in the table after 27 matches this term.

They’re set to travel to Berkshire on Wednesday, as they prepare to take on promotion-chasing rivals Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals are sat fourth in the Championship, and are six points adrift of Brentford in the table heading into this one, and they’ll know that they face a tough ask up against Thomas Frank’s side.

Brentford beat Middlesbrough in their last match, and will be hoping they can send out a statement to the rest of their promotion rivals with a positive result against the Berkshire-based side on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Frank will be keen to see his squad perform to the best of their ability, as Reading have previously shown that they can pick up wins against the teams around them in the table, having beaten AFC Bournemouth 3-1 recently at the Madejski Stadium.

But the Brentford boss will be without both Christian Nørgaard and Shandon Baptiste, who are absent through injury, but Frank’s key players are available for selection.

Did these former Brentford players leave for a higher or lower fee than what they arrived for?

1 of 15 Did Said Benrahma leave for a higher or lower fee? Higher Lower

Pontus Jansson remains a long-term absentee for Brentford, although Mads Bech Sorensen has formed a strong partnership in the heart of the defence with Ethan Pinnock in the Swedish international’s absence this term.

Ivan Toney has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Bees this term, having scored 22 goals in 31 appearances for the club, since signing from Peterborough United in the summer transfer window.

He’s likely to lead the line for this one, with Tariq Fosu-Henry and Sergi Canos playing either side of Toney in an attacking trio that will fancy their chances of causing problems to a youthful Reading defence.

Bryan Mbeumo netted a brace against Reading earlier in this year’s campaign, and will be pushing Fosu-Henry and Canos for their starting spot in the Brentford team though, after being a second-half substitute in their recent win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

A win for Brentford would see them move to the top of the Championship table ahead of current league-leaders Norwich City, although Reading will fancy their chances of picking up points from this one after an impressive run of form of their own.