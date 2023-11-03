Highlights Bradford City's search for a new manager has hit a roadblock, with Danny Cowley rejecting the opportunity due to family reasons.

The club's struggle to find a suitable replacement is concerning, as previous managers have failed to turn their fortunes around.

The appeal of managing Bradford City seems to be fading, with potential doubts about the project and a lack of belief from potential candidates.

It has been a frustrating managerial search so far for Bradford City.

The Bantams are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Mark Hughes, who left the club following the 2-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers in early October.

What is the latest on Bradford City's managerial search?

Midfielder Kevin McDonald has been in caretaker charge since Hughes' departure, and while the 34-year-old made a positive start to life in the role, his side have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two matches to MK Dons and Sutton United.

Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell and former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden have been linked with the vacancy, while ex-Oxford United manager and Leeds United assistant Karl Robinson reportedly turned down the opportunity to speak with the club.

Danny Cowley, who has been out of work since being sacked by Portsmouth in January, had previously expressed an interest in the Bradford and Sheffield Wednesday jobs, although the Owls have since appointed Danny Rohl.

"We love football and we miss football every day," Cowley told Sky Sports News, quoted by the Telegraph & Argus.

"It’s the first thing we think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to bed.

"Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are both huge clubs, fantastic football clubs which mean so much to so many people.

"For Nicky and I, what a wonderful opportunity to be able to work at clubs which mean so much to so many people.

"The responsibility that you have and influence you can have on something which means so much to so many people. This is incredible and why ultimately we love football.

"So, yes, we’re missing football and looking forward to getting back in."

However, according to journalist Ian Dennis, despite agreeing terms with the Bantams at the start of the week, Cowley has rejected the chance to take over at the University of Bradford Stadium due to family reasons.

Bradford currently sit 16th in the table, six points from the play-off places.

League Two Table (As it stands November 2nd) Team P GD Pts 9 Gillingham 16 -6 25 10 Swindon Town 15 -9 23 11 AFC Wimbledon 16 4 22 12 MK Dons 16 2 22 13 Salford City 16 2 21 14 Crawley Town 15 -3 21 15 Walsall 16 -4 20 16 Bradford City 16 -4 20

What next for Bradford City after Danny Cowley rejection?

While family reasons were behind Cowley's change of heart on the Bradford job, the club's lengthy managerial search is increasingly concerning.

The Bantams are undoubtedly a huge club in League Two, but they are currently in their fifth season in the fourth tier, and turning around their fortunes has proven to be difficult for a host of managers.

It was a huge coup for Bradford to land the signature of Hughes last February given that the Welshman had spent the vast majority of his managerial career in the Premier League with the likes of Manchester City, Fulham, Stoke City and Southampton, while they also convinced Derek Adams to make the move from Morecambe in June 2021 just days after he guided the Shrimps to promotion to League One.

But with Robinson and Cowley both turning down the role, it seems that the appeal of the Bantams is fading, with a potential lack of belief in the project.

While Hughes may simply have been unsuited to managing in League Two, Adams is a manager with an outstanding track record at the level having previously led Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe to promotion, and now in his second spell at the Mazuma Stadium, his Shrimps side have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, so his struggles in West Yorkshire were alarming.

Gary Bowyer, Stuart McCall and Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars have also failed to guide Bradford to promotion, and it looks like managers have reservations about taking on the challenge.

With the Bantams' form beginning to decline after McDonald's impressive start as caretaker, the club will need to make a decision soon, and there is pressure on the board to get this appointment right.