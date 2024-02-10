Leeds United have sold Luis Sinisterra to AFC Bournemouth permanently for a fee in the region of £20 million.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano that Andoni Iraola's side activated a clause to make Sinisterra's deal permanent after an initial half-season loan spell.

Leeds initially signed Sinisterra last summer from Feyenoord for a reported fee of that very same £20 million, as per The Athletic, thus making no loss on the player 18 months on.

The Colombian was electric the season before Leeds signed him, earning the UEFA Conference League’s inaugural Young Player of the Season award and lighting up the Eredivisie along the way as well.

He was almost ever-present for the Dutch giants, bagging 23 goals and 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions - a haul which Leeds were not perhaps expecting for him to replicate in the Premier League, but fans had just hoped that he would be a regular fixture within the starting 11.

Perhaps if he had, the Whites would have staved off relegation, with Sinisterra notching seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions.

He remained at the club for much of the summer, and even started the opening day draw with Cardiff City and featured from the bench against Shrewsbury Town in midweek, too. He then scored against Ipswich Town after refusing to play against Birmingham City.

Many players had loan clauses within their contract following relegation and Leeds would eventually allow the 24-year-old to leave for Bournemouth on loan on deadline day, after he threatened legal action against the club, with officials believing the winger had a case against the club and it was best to grant him his wish.

Now, Bournemouth have decided they have seen enough, bringing Sinisterra in permanently, with Leeds' statement summing up their feelings regarding his departure.

Sinisterra deal is a potential bargain for Bournemouth

It is hard to ignore his injury issues but £20 million could turn out to be a great price for the Cherries, and could prove to be a bargain.

Had Leeds stayed up last season and Sinisterra been fit all year, then the Whites would probably have a player worth in excess of £35 million.

Therefore, the fee feels a touch low from that perspective.

However, context is important, and the situation of getting relegated and his personal record of being constantly injured doesn’t help increase his market value whatsoever.

In spite of that, it could make Leede look a little silly if he does manage to stay fit and get consistently to the level their fans know he’s capable of.

That is, of course, a big if; but he was arguably the best player, let alone winger, that Leeds have had since Raphinha.

During Leeds’ three-year stint in the top-flight, it’s hard to argue that he wasn’t the second-best player they have had in pure technical quality terms, highlighting how £20 million could be a steal; that’s the bottom line.

He wasn’t always fit, granted, but it’s hard to argue he didn’t have bags of quality.

Eight goals and an assist for the West Yorkshire outfit in 26 games doesn’t tell the whole story - he only played around 1300 minutes for the club, which is equivalent to about 14 games worth of action.

They were right to cash in on a wantaway player who had pursued legal action against them, but the fee involved is certainly one to question when looking at what was, frankly, a ridiculous return for a side who struggled all season with little creativity in the team.

It will be interesting what happens with his fitness for the next 18 months now. S

hould his body manage the amount of football, then he’s likely to be a player that Bournemouth sell to a club a step up from them, but, if he doesn’t, then £20 million looks like good business from Leeds.

How likely is that?

The likelihood Sinisterra succeeds at Bournemouth

Bournemouth have used him super smartly so far, knowing the risks around his injury record from last season.

The Cherries' boss Andoni Iraola can rotate so many players around the three attacking positions in the 4-2-3-1, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, and Marcus Tavernier part of the Spaniard's pool of options, and that should allow him to thrive by managing his minutes.

The Colombian international has started six games but also been subbed off in four of those appearances, whilst making 11 substitute outings from the bench so far.

They've also been smart recruiters in signing injured players such as him on the cheap.

It's a high risk strategy on one hand, but it is a way of being able to compete for those kinds of players in the market on the other, especially when they could go arguably move to a club further up the table or footballing ladder otherwise - Sinisterra, Alex Scott, and Tyler Adams are the main players that spring to mind in that respect.

Perhaps Adams won't work out, but they probably saved more on the other two doing it that way. They also all have resale value given their age, and could be huge assets if handled and nurtured correctly in their development.

Luis Sinisterra's career stats - as of 09/02/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Once Caldas 47 6 5 Feyenoord 113 35 29 Leeds United 26 8 1 AFC Bournemouth* 17 3 3 Colombia 11 3 0

As it stands, only time will tell if Leeds have made an error.

That is true of plenty of transfers but more so in a situation like this where it can go either way very easily with Sinisterra's quality and injury record keeping the scales hanging in the balance for the time being.

The silver lining for Leeds is that although he could’ve been Leeds’ best player in the Championship, as many fans predicted, Crysencio Summerville has made the left-wing position his own.

The Dutchman will hopefully go on and continue to develop, having already arguably made himself the best winger in the division, and, should they go up, and he develops further in the Premier League, then any deal for Sinisterra would be quickly forgotten.

If injuries persist for the winger, it is a brilliant deal from their end, too; but just how likely that is, it remains to be seen. Bournemouth will hope they get the best of him and this quickly looks like a bargain for an appreciating asset in time.